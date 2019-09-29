Baker Mayfield looks to get the Browns back on track on Sunday when they face the Ravens in an AFC North divisional clash on the road.

The Browns (1-2) are coming off back-to-back games on national television in which it can be argued they played to form. They looked good defensively in overwhelming the winless Jets on the road in Week 2 and then came up short offensively in a 20-13 home loss to the Rams on Sunday night.

Mayfield spent most of the game scrambling for his life, as Cleveland’s offensive line failed to keep Aaron Donald at bay. While Mayfield was sacked only three times, he completed just 18 of 36 passes for 195 yards and a touchdown. A potential game-tying touchdown drive ended with an interception in the end zone off his back foot due to pressure.

Nick Chubb had a season-high 96 yards on 23 carries, but it again looked like Todd Monken struggled to utilize the second-year running back in any sort of offensive rhythm.

Baltimore (2-1) is looking to regroup from its first loss of the season following a 33-28 defeat at Kansas City last weekend. Lamar Jackson threw for 267 yards but failed to record a touchdown pass. The Chiefs made him throw into tighter windows than the first two weeks when he picked apart both Miami and Arizona.

The teams split the season series last year, with the Ravens holding off the Browns, 26-24, at home in last year’s season finale. The game typified Mayfield’s rookie season as he threw for 376 yards and three touchdowns, while also being picked off three times.