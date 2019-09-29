Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht's father died suddenly Saturday night, and the team gave the game ball to Licht following the team's 55-40 win over the Rams on Sunday.

The Tampa Bay Times reports Ron Licht, who was 80, died in Nebraska, and the general manager left the team in Los Angeles to be with his family following his father's passing. While Licht wasn't in attendance Sunday, the team Facetimed him in the locker room following the victory to give him the prized ball.

Game ball goes to GM Jason Licht, whose father suddenly passed away last night.



A huge Nebraska fan, it’s no coincidence that all three Nebraska connections: Suh, David and Barrett (Omaha native), all made huge defensive plays.



This ones for you, Jason. pic.twitter.com/TsHsabUTJy — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) September 30, 2019

We have felt you all day, Dad. You will be missed. We love you. pic.twitter.com/siMulGYwtM — Jason Licht (@jasonrlicht) September 29, 2019

According to the team, Ron Licht was a huge Nebraska fan, and Fox Sports' Peter Schrager reports Ndamukong Suh was his all-time favorite Husker. So it was only fitting that Suh, Lavonte David and Shaquil Barrett—who all have connections to the state—made huge defensive plays during the game.

And in fitting tribute, the victory was sealed after Suh returned a fumble for a touchdown late in the game against his former team.