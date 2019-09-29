The unbeaten Rams host the Buccaneers on Sunday while seeking their second straight 4-0 start.

Los Angeles held off Cleveland, 20-13, on the road last Sunday night. Jared Goff threw for 269 yards and a pair of touchdowns, including the go-ahead score to Cooper Kupp with 12:48 to play. Goff threw two interceptions, including one that gave the Browns a chance to tie the game late. The Rams defense, though, answered the challenge by turning away Baker Mayfield four times from the 4-yard line, with John Johnson III securing the win with an interception in the end zone on fourth down.

Aaron Donald led the defense while picking up his first sack of the season. Clay Matthews also continued his strong start, recording the Rams’ other two sacks and raising his season total to four—already exceeding his total from all of last season (3.5) with Green Bay. The Rams secondary turned in a solid outing by limiting Cleveland to 175 passing yards and will be tested by a Buccaneers offense that rolled up 499 yards in a 32-31 loss to the Giants last Sunday.

Tampa Bay, though, squandered a 28-10 halftime lead as it failed to stop Giants rookie quarterback Daniel Jones, who accounted for 336 passing yards and four touchdowns in his first NFL start. Winston gave the Bucs one last chance to win, moving them to the Giants’ 9-yard line on a 44-yard strike to Evans, but Matt Gay pushed a 34-yard field goal wide right. Coach Bruce Arians came under fire after admitting he took a delay of game penalty to move the ball back five yards thinking Gay was “better back there” after missing one extra point and having a second one blocked during the game.

Tampa Bay’s defense has held its own against the run thus far, yielding 69.7 yards per game, but it also caught a break when Giants star Saquon Barkley suffered a high ankle sprain in the first half. The pass defense has been a mixed bag, giving up back-to-back 300-yard games, while also recording eight sacks.

