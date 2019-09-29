Week 4 sounds too early to be labeling any contest a must-win, but that certainly is the feeling for the Chargers. If they fall victim to an upset by the Dolphins on Sunday, the Chargers could drop three games out of first place in the AFC West.

When: Sunday, Sept. 29

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

The Chargers (1–2) have lost back-to-back games to fall two games behind the Chiefs in the AFC West after last Sunday's 27–20, home loss to the Texans. Los Angeles' defense failed to protect a 10-point halftime lead, giving up consecutive touchdown drives.

Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers finished with 318 yards and a pair of touchdowns, but the Chargers run-pass balance was completely out of sync as Rivers threw the ball 46 times and Los Angeles finished with 73 rushing yards on just 18 carries. The Chargers, who are 22nd in terms of second-half run-pass play percentage (36.4), continue to be without holdout running back Melvin Gordon, and there has been little movement on either side.

Keenan Allen continued his blistering start with a career-high 183 receiving yards on 13 catches and has 29 receptions for 404 yards in the first three games. Allen has caught at least eight passes in each contest and had three catches for at least 25 yards against the Texans.

A switch at quarterback did little to change the fortunes of the Dolphins (0–3) in Dallas. They put up a battle in the first half but fell apart in the second of a 31–6 loss. Josh Rosen had a mediocre performance, completing 18 of 39 passes for 200 yards without a touchdown or interception, but the Dolphins had only five first downs in the second half.

Miami's defense continued to look horrible after Dallas rolled up 476 yards of total offense and had a pair of 100-yard rushers in Ezekiel Elliott and backup Tony Pollard. The Dolphins have given up an average of 499.3 yards in the first three, including 208 per game on the ground.

Miami has had the upper hand in its rivalry with the Chargers in recent years, winning four of the last five games. However, much has changed since its 19–17 road victory in Week 2 of the 2017 season. Including the playoffs, the Chargers have lost eight straight games in Miami.