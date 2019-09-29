Looking for their third consecutive 4-0 start to a season, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs look for their first road win over an NFC opponent since 2016 as they face the unbeaten Lions.

Mahomes continued his blistering start to the season in last Sunday’s, 33-28, victory over the Baltimore Ravens, throwing for 374 yards and three touchdowns. An offense missing injured top wide receiver Tyreek Hill has yet to skip a beat as DeMarcus Robinson and rookie Mecole Hardman have stepped up to prevent Sammy Watkins and Travis Kelce from being overburdened.

Detroit (2-0-1) has not opened a season unbeaten in its first four games since ripping off five straight wins to start 2011. The Lions are coming off a 27-24 victory at Philadelphia last Sunday in which the defense and special teams picked up the offense.

Matthew Stafford had a quiet game, throwing for 201 yards and a touchdown, but the veteran quarterback has not been sacked in the last two games and has 831 yards and six TDs through the first three games. Wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. looks to be fully recovered from the knee injury that sidelined him for the second half of last season, totaling season-highs of six catches and 101 yards.

The teams have traded lopsided routs in the last two meetings, with the Chiefs rolling to a 45-10 victory in 2015 and the Lions pounding them, 48-3, in 2011. Kansas City leads the all-time series, 8-5, but the Lions have won four of six games in Detroit.