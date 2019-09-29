How to Watch Cowboys vs Saints

The Saints take on the unbeaten Cowboys in a primetime showdown on Sunday. The Saints have won four of the last six between the teams, including the last two in New Orleans.

The Saints (2-1) earned a 33-27 victory at Seattle last Sunday that knocked the Seahawks from the ranks of the unbeaten. Deonte Harris returned a punt 53 yards for a touchdown to open the scoring, and safety Vonn Bell converted New Orleans’ lone takeaway into six points by racing 33 yards with a fumble recovery.

Teddy Bridgewater, making his first start after Drew Brees went down in Week 2, went 19-for-27 with 177 yards and a pair of touchdowns without an interception. He hooked up with Alvin Kamara on a 29-yard score. Bridgewater relied on the all-purpose back and star receiver Michael Thomas in the passing game, as the two combined for 14 receptions and 146 yards.

A good portion of the 514 yards New Orleans ceded to the Seahawks came late in the contest with the Saints playing a soft defense while protecting a 20-point lead. There are still some concerns about the run defense though, which allowed over 100 yards for the third straight contest and continues to miss defensive lineman Sheldon Rankins.

The Cowboys are seeking their first 4-0 start in 12 years after pulling away for a 31-6 victory over the Dolphins last Sunday. Dallas’ offense did not get into gear until the second half, when it scored a pair of third quarter touchdowns and 21 unanswered points.

Ezekiel Elliott cleared 100 yards for the second straight week, finishing with 125, and his backup—rookie Tony Pollard—had a 28-yard touchdown run, while totaling 103 yards. Dak Prescott completed at least one pass to seven different receivers, with both his touchdown tosses going to Amari Cooper. Dallas is third in the league in total offense with 481.3 yards per game and has been consistent, ranging between 474 and 494 yards in its three victories.

Dallas’ run defense has looked better the last two games in holding Washington and Miami to a combined 119 yards, but Kamara brings an entirely different skill set to the game as a dual threat runner and receiver. The Cowboys struggled to contain Saquon Barkley in Week 1, as the Giants rolled up 159 rushing yards, and Kamara’s ability to get into space could cause problems.

Payton, who served as Cowboys assistant head coach and offensive coordinator from 2003-05, is 5-3 against Dallas since taking over the Saints in 2006. Dallas recorded a 13-10 victory on Thanksgiving Night last year, holding the Saints to 176 total yards—the lowest of Payton’s tenure in New Orleans.

How to Watch Cowboys vs Saints

When: Sunday, Sept. 29

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC

Live Stream: Watch on fuboTV. Try for free.