Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew did it again, leading his team to a 26-24 comeback victory over the Broncos that was capped off with a game-winning field goal from Josh Lambo.

The young star who has captivated fans across the country for his crazy stat line and unique personality led a fourth-quarter comeback over Denver.

The Broncos went into halftime with a 17-6 lead, but Minshew put the Jags on top for the first time in the third quarter. The Minshew magic came late in the game after the Broncos scored a touchdown to make it 24-23 with less than 1:30 to play.

Minshew got the ball back and he helped lead an eight-play, 60-yard drive downfield that was helped by a Broncos roughing the passer call early in the drive. The Jaguars opted for the field goal with four seconds to play, and Josh Lambo made the kick to put Jacksonville on top 26-24 and seal the win.

Minshew went 19-for-33 with 213 yards and two touchdowns.

Earlier in Week 2, the Broncos lost to the Bears on a Chicago 53-yard field goal from Eddy Piñero as time expired. Denver is now 0-4 this season.

Meanwhile, the Jaguars moved to 2-2 this season with the win and next face the Panthers.