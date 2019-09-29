Looking to stop “Minshew Mania” in its tracks, first-year coach Vic Fangio tries to get his defense firing Sunday when the Broncos host the rookie quarterback and the Jaguars.

A longtime assistant in the NFL before taking the Broncos job this past offseason, Fangio was credited with being the architect of a dominating and intimidating Bears defense that won the NFC North last season. Inheriting two of the league’s premier pass rushers in Von Miller and Bradley Chubb, many expected Fangio to produce a similar transformation for the Broncos. However, that has yet to take hold as they look to avoid their first 0-4 start since 1999.

The Broncos committed three turnovers in last Sunday’s 27-16 loss at Green Bay. Joe Flacco continues to show an ability to move the offense, but a lack of finishing has plagued Denver–it has just four touchdowns in 10 trips inside the red zone. The parts of the offense appear to be greater than the sum of the whole. Flacco has thrown for 773 yards and completed 69.% of his passes but has just two touchdown passes.

Jacksonville (1-2) broke through for its first win of the season Sept. 19, stifling Tennessee, 20-7, in keeping with the unpredictable nature of the AFC South. Minshew threw a pair of first-quarter touchdown passes and was an effective caretaker as he completed 20 of 30 passes for 204 yards without getting picked off or sacked.

Minshew’s biggest problem in his two starts has been moving the chains. The Jaguars are just 5-for-24 on third down with the fifth round pick under center after going 2-for-11 vs. Tennessee. On the flip side, the former Washington State quarterback has completed 73.9% of his passes for 692 yards with five touchdowns against one interception.