Bears star Khalil Mack gave the NFL its best quote of the season so far after Sunday's 16-6 win over the Vikings.

Mack has been a standout since he was traded from the Raiders last year, helping lead the Bears to an NFC North title last season.

So while he's been considered Chicago's savior since that trade, Mack understands the NFL season is a long man's—or should we say dog's—game. According to Chicago Tribune reporter Dan Wiederer, Mack didn't want to overcelebrate the big home win over a division rival with 12 games still remaining.

"A dog that poop fast don't poop for long, man," Mack said.

Mack makes the memorable remark right around the four-minute mark in a video the Bears shared of his postgame comments.

You’re gonna want to listen to @FiftyDeuce’s postgame sound. Trust us. 🐶 pic.twitter.com/PuX9ON729B — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) September 30, 2019

Me when Khalil Mack said “A dog that poop fast don’t poop for long, man” pic.twitter.com/0gqEEYAGtg — SI Extra Mustard (@SI_ExtraMustard) September 30, 2019

Mack next takes on his old team in London on Oct. 6. And if you can figure out what that's supposed to mean by then, we're all ears.