Bears QB Mitchell Trubisky Suffers Shoulder Injury, Ruled Out vs. Vikings

Bears QB Mitchell Trubisky quickly exited Sunday's game against the Vikings after suffering a shoulder injury in the first quarter. 

By Charlotte Carroll
September 29, 2019

Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky quickly exited Sunday's game against the Vikings in the first quarter with a left shoulder injury and will not return, the team announced

The play occurred around the 12-minute mark in the first quarter after Trubisky was sacked by the Vikings' Danielle Hunter. He landed awkwardly as the ball came loose and he fumbled. But the fumble was negated by a defensive holding.

Trubisky headed to the sidelines after the play and then went to the locker room. Chase Daniel replaced Trubisky and helped lead a 14-play, 75-yard touchdown drive to put the Bears on top 7-0 after the first possession. 

Chicago later announced Trubisky was out before the end of the first quarter. 

You May Like

More NFL

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      Modal message