Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky quickly exited Sunday's game against the Vikings in the first quarter with a left shoulder injury and will not return, the team announced.

The play occurred around the 12-minute mark in the first quarter after Trubisky was sacked by the Vikings' Danielle Hunter. He landed awkwardly as the ball came loose and he fumbled. But the fumble was negated by a defensive holding.

The play where Mitch Trubisky got injured.pic.twitter.com/tZ137ASHq7 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 29, 2019

Trubisky headed to the sidelines after the play and then went to the locker room. Chase Daniel replaced Trubisky and helped lead a 14-play, 75-yard touchdown drive to put the Bears on top 7-0 after the first possession.

Chicago later announced Trubisky was out before the end of the first quarter.