Kyle Allen has a high bar for his encore as the Panthers understudy starts at quarterback for the second straight week when Carolina faces the Texans on Sunday.

How to watch:

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

Live stream: You can watch the game on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

Replacing the injured Cam Newton, Allen surprised many with an impressive performance in powering the Panthers (1-2) to a 38-20 victory over the Arizona Cardinals last Sunday. He completed 19 of 26 passes for 261 yards and four touchdowns without an interception, showing plenty of poise and an ability to throw mid-range passes with accuracy.

He also got plenty of hope from running back Christian McCaffrey, whose 76-yard touchdown run late in the third quarter gave Carolina some breathing room and a defense that picked off Kyler Murray twice. McCaffrey, whose receiving responsibilities were lessened to be more of a pass-blocker, finished with 153 rushing yards.

The Panthers defense now sets its sights on Texans quarterback DeShaun Watson, who continued his fast start in Houston’s, 27-20, road win over the Chargers last Sunday. Watson threw for 351 yards and three touchdowns, including a pair of second half hookups with Jordan Akins.

The Texans’ defense preserved the lead, stopping Philip Rivers on a potential game-tying touchdown drive after he reached the Houston 34-yard line in the final minute.

Watson has thrown for 778 yards and six TDs with only one interception, while completing 65.6 percent of his passes. Houston’s passing offense is also showing more balance beyond stud No. 1 receiver DeAndre Hopkins, as six players have at least six receptions and four have more than 100 yards. Hopkins still leads the Texans (2-1) with 19 receptions for 218 yards and a pair of scores.