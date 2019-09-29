It is one of the more unlikely divisional showdowns for early season supremacy, but first place in the AFC East is at stake Sunday when the Patriots face the upstart Bills in a clash of 3-0 teams.

How to watch:

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Live stream: You can watch the game on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

The Patriots continue to impress in the early part of the season and they still have not allowed a touchdown on defense. New England cruised to a 30-14 victory over the Jets last Sunday, with the score not reflecting the dominance the Patriots displayed. They gave up second-half touchdowns on a muffed punt and pick-six thrown by rookie backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham.

Buffalo, which has not started 4-0 since 2008, is arguably the biggest surprise 3-0 team in the AFC. The Bills completed their second fourth quarter comeback of the young season last Sunday, rallying past the Cincinnati Bengals 21-17.

Josh Allen continues to impress with his dual-threat skills, accounting for 289 yards of total offense. He had three runs for 21 yards on Buffalo’s go-ahead touchdown drive, which was capped by 36-year-old Frank Gore plowing his way in from one yard out with 1:50 to play.

Gore finished with 76 yards as the Bills piled up 175 rushing yards despite the absence of injured rookie running back Devlin Montgomery. The third-round pick is recovering from a hamstring injury after impressing early with 127 yards on just 10 carries in wins over the Jets and New York Giants.

The Bills–like everyone in the AFC East–have had numerous issues when it comes to beating Brady and the Patriots. Buffalo has lost the last five meetings between the teams since a 16-0 win in New England in 2016. Brady did not play in the game due to suspension.