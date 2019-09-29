The Colts host the Raiders at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday.

How to watch the game:

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Live stream: You can watch the game on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

Jacoby Brissett’s unlikely emergence has kept the Colts (2–1) afloat following the stunning retirement of Andrew Luck, but also showed the worth of the fourth-year quarterback getting more reps as the starter. Brissett has thrown for 646 yards and seven touchdowns with only one interception, while completing 71.7% of his passes and also completed at least one pass to 12 different receivers.

Indianapolis has been uneven defensively and gave up 300 passing yards for the second time in three games after Matt Ryan threw for 304 with three touchdowns. The Colts’ struggles in the secondary also appear to go hand-in-hand with the defensive getting off the field–they have allowed opponents to convert 15 of 21 third downs in those two contests. However, they limited Tennessee to 1 for 10, while holding the Titans to 119 net passing yards in their Week 2 win.

The Raiders (1–2) have dropped back-to-back contests after opening their road slate with a 31–14 loss at Minnesota last Sunday. Oakland dug itself an early 21–0 deficit as Minnesota scored on its first three possessions–the last of which coming on a short field after Derek Carr was intercepted. Carr finished 27 of 34 for 242 yards with two touchdown passes, but most of the yards and the second scoring toss came with the outcome well decided. The lack of big plays on offense has plagued Oakland in the early going–the team has just one run longer than 20 yards.

Oakland’s run defense, which looked credible the first two weeks in holding division rivals Denver and Kansas City under 100 yards, was knocked all over the field by the Vikings, who churned out 211 overall and had eight runs of 10 or more yards.