Coming off a spectacular first NFL start, rookie quarterback Daniel Jones looks to get the Giants to .500 on Sunday when they host the winless Redskins in a matchup of NFC East rivals.

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

Jones, the sixth overall pick in the draft, was named starting quarterback by coach Pat Shurmur after the Giants got off to an 0-2 start, arguably signaling the beginning of a rebuild and the end of Eli Manning’s time in New York. Jones, who saw mop-up duty in New York’s season opening loss to Dallas, exceeded everyone’s expectations with a superb effort in rallying the Giants to a 32-31 victory at Tampa Bay last Sunday. He threw for 336 yards and two touchdowns without an interception and ran for two more scores, including the go-ahead score from seven yards out with 1:16 to play that capped a seven-play, 75-yard drive.

Jones’ performance was all the more impressive considering star running back Saquon Barkley left the game in the second quarter with a high ankle sprain. The injury will keep the 2018 No. 2 overall pick sidelined at least four weeks, though a longer spell is expected given the nature of the injury and the fact the Giants do not have a bye until Week 11.

Washington’s season, meanwhile, is in danger of going off the rails as it looks to avoid its first 0-4 start since opening 2001 with five defeats. The Redskins again looked out of sync defensively in losing, 31-15, at home to the Chicago Bears, giving up 28 first half points to a team that entered the contest with one touchdown and 19 points through two games.

Case Keenum threw for 332 yards and two touchdowns, but was also picked off three times. Washington’s ground game again failed to produce, finishing with 69 yards, as both Adrian Peterson and Chris Thompson struggled to find much room. Rookie wide receiver Terry McLaurin continues to be a bright spot, however, totaling six catches for 70 yards and a touchdown. The third-round pick became the first player in NFL history to have at least five receptions and a touchdown catch in each of his first three games and has totaled 16 catches for 257 yards and three scores.

The teams have split the two games each of the last four years, with the road team victorious last season. Peterson broke off a 64-yard touchdown run and finished with 149 yards in powering Washington to a 20-13 victory at New York, while Barkley had a 78-yard dash to paydirt and 170 yards in the Giants’ 40-16 romp in the nation’s capital.