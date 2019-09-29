The Seahawks face the winless Cardinals on the road on Sunday. The last six games between the teams have been decided by six or fewer points, with Seattle winning both games by three last season.

Seattle (2-1) dropped from the ranks of the unbeaten and behind the 49ers and Rams in the NFC West following a surprising, 33-27, loss at home to the Drew Brees-less Saints.

The Seahawks allowed a punt return for a touchdown, and their lone turnover of the game—a fumble by running back Chris Carson—was also brought back for a touchdown. A failure to convert a fourth down deep in its own territory down 27-13 in the fourth quarter gave the Saints a short field, which they turned into a game-killing 28-yard touchdown drive that consumed more than five minutes.

Russell Wilson accounted for all four touchdowns, throwing for two and running for the other two, but a good portion of his 406 passing yards—the second-highest total of his career—came with the Saints playing a soft defense and protecting a three-touchdown lead.

Arizona (0-2-1) is one of two NFC teams without a win, along with Washington, after last Sunday’s 38-20 home loss to the Panthers. Kyle Allen stepped in for Cam Newton and torched Arizona for 261 yards and four touchdown passes.

The growing pains for No. 1 overall pick Kyler Murray continue as he completed 30 of 43 passes for only 173 yards with a pair of scoring tosses and two interceptions. Murray also added 69 yards on the ground, including a season-best 20-yarder, as he moved the chains five times on his eight rushes.

