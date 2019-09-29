Lions' T.J. Hockenson Carted Off After Falling on Head, Ruled Out vs. Chiefs

Hockenson took a hard fall in the third quarter but was able to lift himself up onto the cart.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
September 29, 2019

Lions' T.J. Hockenson was carted off the field with an apparent head injury during the team's matchup against the Chiefs on Sunday. The tight end is being evaluated for a concussion and has been ruled out for the remainder of the game.

The injury occurred on second-and-six in the third quarter after a nine-yard reception by Hockenson. The rookie tight end attempted to hurdle a defender before landing hard on his head with 2:19 left in the quarter.

Hockenson was able to get up and walk onto the cart following the hit.

Hockenson had three catches for 27 yards and a touchdownagainst Kansas City.

