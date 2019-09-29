Welcome to Week Four of Uni Watch's Best and Worst, as we single out the best eye candy and worst eyesore from this week's NFL action. We rate the games primarily on the uniforms, but other things can also factor in, including the the turf, the stadium, the weather and so on.

Without further ado, here are the picks for Week Four:

Best-looking game of Week 4:

Chargers at Dolphins

Mark Brown/Getty Images

There was big excitement back in the spring, when the Chargers announced that they were redesignating their much-loved powder blue uniform as their primary colored uni. Just one problem: They wore their white jerseys for the first three weeks of the season. This week they finally broke out the powder blues, and they looked every bit as good as we all knew they would. All the Dolphins had to do was show up and not go solid-aqua like they did last week in order to make this one a lock for our top spot.

Worst-Looking Games (Tie)

Seahawks at Cardinals

Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

There's no NFL team in more desperate need of an uniform overhaul than the Cardinals. The gray facemask, the clownish sleeve striping, the pointless jersey side panels, the embarrassing pants striping—what a mess.

Toss in Seattle's solid-grey motif, which looks like a white uniform that got accidentally put into the colored laundry, and you have a game that was best to avoid.

Browns at Ravens

Mark Goldman/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Solid purple just doesn't look good on any grown man. Similarly, nobody should have a big, honking "Browns" wordmark going down their pant leg. This game had both. Woof!