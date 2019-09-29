Have Mitch Trubisky and the Bears offense finally turned the corner? They face a challenge building on last week’s success as they host the Vikings, their NFC North rival on Sunday.

Trubisky and the Bears (2-1) earned a 31-15 road victory over the winless Redskins on Monday. After failing to throw a touchdown pass and leading Chicago to one touchdown in the first two games, Trubisky had three second quarter touchdown tosses—all to Taylor Gabriel—as the Bears stormed to a 28-3 halftime lead.

The offense, though, sputtered in the second half, with its lone score coming on Eddy Pineiro’s 38-yard field goal with less than two minutes to play to cap a 10-play, 58-yard drive. Gabriel, who entered the game with just three catches, finished with six grabs for 75 yards, while recording his first career three-touchdown game. Trubisky went 25-for-31 with 231 yards, but he also threw an interception and was sacked three times.

The defense contributed a touchdown of its own when safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix returned an interception 37 yards in the first quarter. It was one of three picks and five overall turnovers forced after creating just one takeaway in the first two contests.

Minnesota (2-1) cruised past the Raiders, 34-14, last Sunday. Dalvin Cook rushed for 110 yards and a touchdown to lead a ground game that churned out 211 yards and averaged 5.6 yards per carry. Cook leads the NFL in rushing yards (375) and yards per carry (6.58).

Kirk Cousins again effectively managed a home win, completing 15 of 21 passes for 174 yards and a touchdown.

The Bears bottled up Cook while sweeping the season series last year, limiting him to 51 rushing yards on 20 carries. Chicago held Minnesota to 164 total yards in wrapping up last season with a 24-10 road victory, as all three of the Bears’ touchdown drives covered at least 70 yards.

How to Watch Vikings vs Bears:

When: Sunday, Sept. 29

Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Live Stream: Watch on fuboTV. Try for free.