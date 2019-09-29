Reacting and overreacting to everything that happened in the Sunday afternoon games. Get the full Sunday breakdown on The Monday Morning NFL Podcast. Subscribe to The MMQB Podcasts now and it will be in your feed first thing Monday morning

Things That Made Me Giddy

Baker Mayfield Had Time Early: Weird, since that wasn’t the case at all earlier this season. That’s how you end up with a 13-ply, 84-yard TD drive on the game’s second possession, and 342 yards (with a little help from sloppy Ravens tackling) on the game. His feet are still a little happier than you'd like, but if he gets protection that issue will correct itself.

Take a Bow, Steve Wilks: A bit maligned since his disastrous year in Arizona and meh (but improving) start for the Browns defense he’s coordinating, but the Browns had a bead on Lamar Jackson and the Ravens all afternoon, and they did it all with an injury-depleted secondary.

Lions Left Too Much Time for Mahomes: Detroit’s defense made him work for it, as Mahomes had to scramble to convert a fourth-and-8, but ultimately the Chiefs had little trouble driving for a game-winning TD in 146 seconds.

Jon Gruden’s Early Script: Say what you will about the guy who wanted no part of Khalil Mack yet was willing to debase himself for some receiver who’s no longer in the league, but the Raiders have had it working with the early scripts. They have 17 points on opening drives through four games. That included an opening drive touchdown in Indianapolis, followed by a long TD run on a Trevor Davis reverse on their second possession, sparking the upset in Indy.

Nick Chubb From Deep: He had TD runs of 92 and 63 as a rookie, and he fi-nally broke a big one in 2019, with an 88-yarder for his third TD of the day in the Browns’ drubbing of Baltimore.

Sean McDermott De-Pantses Josh McDaniels: McDaniels isn’t alone though—McDermott has done this to most opposing coaches over the past two-plus seasons. The Brady-led Patriots looked like the Falk-led Jets, finishing with 224 yards of offense on 62 plays (3.6 per), with Brady going 18-for-39 for 150 yards (3.85 per), an interception and a 45.9 passer rating.

It’s a Trap!: Raiders safety Erik Harris shows that he’s carrying the tight end on the crosser before stepping in front of the outside receiver, fooling Jacoby Brissett and creating the easy pick-six.

You Are a Daniel Jones Believer: There are going to be bumps in the road—we saw a few against Washington on Sunday—but he has met the hype in every way while playing without Saquon Barkley and Golden Tate. Pretty impressive for the sixth overall pick who should have, y’know, gone like 12th overall.

Dontrelle Inman De-Pantses Eric Rowe: Things were a little hairy for the Chargers until the route-running connoisseur took over for a stretch in the second half, finishing with five catches for 76 and once again proving how little sense it makes that he can’t stick with a team.

Your Children and Your Children’s Children Will Watch Frank Gore: Seventeen carries for 109 yards to keep the Bills around in their slugfest with New England.

Josh Rosen Is Actually Pretty O.K. When He Has Time: Though, even when he has time, he doesn’t have a very good group of weapons to throw to. After Arizona last year, and Miami this year, next year he’ll be lining up for whichever team plays a pile of grass clippings as an offensive line and a collection of burlap sacks they push downfield on a skateboard as receivers.

You Will All Regret Passing on Dawson Knox: He runs angry and flashed some impressive hands en route to a three-catch, 58-yard outing against the Patriots. He will be one of the NFL’s 10 best tight ends in three years. (I say three years because that’s enough time for everyone to forget about this take if it doesn’t pan out.)

Kyle Allen Is a Fine Backup QB: He’s now 3-0 as a starter and has looked just fine (aside the ball security issues that got him benched at the University of Houston rearing its ugly head). He’s not Cam if Cam in 100%, and he’s probably not Cam if Cam is 70%, but he is enough to keep the train running on-time.

Matt LaCosse Is the Nazr Mohammed of the NFL: Because Nazr Mohammed lasted 20 seasons in the NBA by being good at setting a ton of borderline illegal picks. That is LaCosse’s primary role in the Patriots’ offense, and he’s good at it.

Regrets

Lions With Goal-to-Go: They had five goal-to-go series that resulted in: field goal, lost fumble (after an apparent touchdown was overturned), lost fumble returned for a touchdown, touchdown, touchdown. So, basically, on those five series they only outscored the Chiefs 17-7, which is how you shatter your tender heart in a 34-30 loss.

Come Now, Dwayne Haskins Isn’t Ready to Play: He showed a complete misunderstanding of the speed of NFL defenses. Nothing good is going to come of forcing him out there with the truly bad supporting cast they have for him in Washington.

DeAndre Hopkins Reading This Coverage: We can all chuckle at this silliness of the wide receiver thinking he’s a quarterback, but the back end of Carolina’s secondary doesn’t budge here. This is a second-and-4 play in the red zone—that can only be thrown if you’re 100% certain it’s open—in a low-scoring game the Texans ultimately lost by six.

DeAndre Hopkins throws his 1st career INT 😬pic.twitter.com/gkqWXfKYLK — NFL Stats (@NFL_Stats) September 29, 2019

Case Keenum’s Missed Opportunities: I mean, no one wants to play quarterback for that crappy team anyway, but Keenum misfired on two walk-in TDs. That was soon followed by Dwayne Haskins misfiring on another open touchdown, so it’s probably a peer pressure thing.

Tony Jefferson’s Attempted Killshot:

Jarvis Landry shed the tackle and was off to the races 💪 @God_Son80 pic.twitter.com/GMV4bR00cm — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) September 29, 2019

It’s All Over for the Falcons: It’s hard to figure it any other way; the defense was going to take a step back with Keanu Neal sidelined, and the offense put up another uninspired dud. They haven’t topped 24 points in a game so far this season. This isn’t gonna work.

Can You Find the Penalty on This Play?: In the officials’ defense, no one is expected to have their eyes on the quarterback, who is holding the ball. Rather, NFL officials are trained to stare into the middle distance.

Panthers defender tries to rip Watson's facemask off, no call from the referees #texans pic.twitter.com/AfC6CE4WcA — Sports Gifs & Videos (@Supreme_gifs) September 29, 2019

I Can’t Believe Young Sheldon Was Reading Tolstoy Instead of Going to Gym Class: What a card!

Moments We’ll Tell Our Grandkids About

Of All the Dirty Hits Vontaze Burfict Has Delivered in His Career: This one ranks somewhere in the middle.

Vontaze Burfict was ejected for this hit on Jack Doyle pic.twitter.com/vFply5QOKN — NFL Stats (@NFL_Stats) September 29, 2019

Kelce-to-McCoy Hook-and-Lateral: TK

In sync. Kelce to Shady with a lateral. (via @NFL) pic.twitter.com/nTHYZ2rtzv — Arrowhead Pride (@ArrowheadPride) September 29, 2019

What We’ll Be Talking About This Week

AFC North Race Will Be Interesting: Cleveland breaking serve at Baltimore (while the Steelers and Bengals sink into irrelevance) will loom large in December. The Browns are not only in this thing, they have the inside track.

You All Just Keep Disrespecting the Lions: Make no mistake, this is a playoff-caliber team led by a superstar quarterback. If not for two lost fumbles around the goal line (the second one returned from the three-inch line for a touchdown), they would have handled the Chiefs and been in full control of the NFC North.

It’s Clearly All Jay Gruden’s Fault: Because there’s no one else firing capable personnel men, assembling a bottom-five roster, doing nothing in the face of stud LT Trent Williams’s holdout, and generally pulling the strings in this comedically mismanaged organization. Once Gruden is gone, the single problem in Washington will be fixed.

