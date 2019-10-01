Mitchell Trubisky the Latest QB to Join the Injury Report

Week 4 is officially in the books, which means we are now a quarter of the way through the fantasy football season. The trend of the week was road victories and upsets, which began when the shorthanded Eagles defeated the Packers on Thursday Night Football.

In Sunday’s early slate of games, only one home team won. Surprisingly, it was the New York Giants, who are now 2–0 with Daniel Jones under center. The Browns finally exploded and upset Lamar Jackson’s Ravens, no thanks to Odell Beckham Jr.’s dismal performance (four PPR points).

In the later games, Jameis Winston willed the Bucs to a 55–40 upset victory over the Rams in the franchise’s highest-scoring game ever. The Seahawks defeated the Cardinals on the road, and Gardnew Minshew pulled off some more magic to help the Jags defeat the Broncos on a last-second field goal. The only favored home team that won in the late slate of games (who arguably weren’t favorites after Mitch Trubisky went down) were the Chicago Bears.

In primetime, the Saints upset the Cowboys and ended any aspirations of a perfect season. The Steelers were favored to defeat the Bengals and became just the third favored home team to win out of 15 matchups.

This week also brought some significant injuries. As mentioned above, Trubisky went down in the first quarter, further complicating the quarterback landscape in the fantasy world. Chase Daniel quarterbacked the Bears in his absence, and Trubisky has been declared out for Week 5. Josh Allen suffered a concussion and was replaced by Matt Barkley in the fourth quarter of the Bills’ failed comeback attempt against the Patriots. Allen is considered week-to-week. Veteran quarterback Case Keenum was benched for rookie quarterback Dwayne Haskins in the Redskins’ loss to the Giants. Washington’s poor performance to date inevitably led to what might be the beginning of the Haskins era. However, Haskins was awful in his debut with three interceptions. The team is considering Colt McCoy in Week 5.

For now, these injured and struggling quarterbacks will join Eli Manning, Drew Brees, Ben Roethlisberger, Nick Foles, Sam Darnold, and Cam Newton on the bench or waiver wire in fantasy leagues. Including Ryan Fitzpatrick’s benching for Josh Rosen earlier this season and Luke Falk’s replacement of Trevor Siemian due to injury, there have now been 11 quarterback changes within the first four weeks of the season. And that of course does not include Jacoby Brissett taking Andrew Luck’s place after Luck’s shocking retirement announcement. That’s just life in the NFL. Everchanging. Tons of injuries. If you are in need of a quarterback due to the injury bug or you simply need to add some depth, Adam Ronis’s Week 5 Waiver Wire column will help you weather the storm.

