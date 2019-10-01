Bengals wide receiver John Ross is expected to miss multiple games after suffering a shoulder injury against the Steelers on Monday, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported.

According to ESPN's Ben Baby, Ross is still getting tested and visiting with doctors but will likely be "down a few weeks." Ross left the Bengals' 27–3 loss to the Steelers in the fourth quarter after getting slammed to the turf onto his right shoulder. He exited with three catches for 36 yards.

Drafted by the Bengals in the first round in 2017, Ross has racked up 16 catches for 328 yards and three of the team's five receiving touchdowns so far in 2019.

The Bengals are also without wide receiver A.J. Green, who will likely still be sidelined for a while.

Cincinnati next plays the Cardinals on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.