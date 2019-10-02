Cardinals Owner Bill Bidwill Dies at Age 88

Bill Bidwell became the sole owner of the Cardinals in 1972. 

By Michael Shapiro
October 02, 2019

Cardinals owner Bill Bidwell died at the age of 88 on Wednesday, the team confirmed.

Bidwell became the sole owner of the Cardinals in 1972. He kept the franchise in St. Louis until 1988, when the team moved to Phoenix. The franchise has posted six winning seasons in Arizona, reaching the Super Bowl in 2008.

"Our dad passed away today the same way he lived his life: peacefully, with grace, dignity and surrounded by family and loved ones. We are overwhelmed by the support our family has received, not only now but throughout the latest chapter of his life," Cardinals president Michael Bidwell, Bill's son, said in a statement. "Above all else, we will remember him as a man devoted to the three central pillars of his life–his immense faith, his love for his family and his life-long passion for the Cardinals and the sport of football.”

The Cardinals hosted three Super Bowls in Bidwell's tenure. Arizona was the home to Super Bowl XXX, XLII and XLIX. 

