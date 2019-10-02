Former NFL wide receiver Percy Harvin said he was high for every game of his career during an interview with Bleacher Report's Master Tes on Wednesday.

Harvin said he used marijuana to combat anxiety before games. He said his anxiety was "at its worst" during a two-year stint with Seattle in 2013 and 2014.

"There’s not a game–there’s not a game I played that I wasn’t high," Harvin said. "And that's what I kind of want the world to see today, is it's not a stigma and people doing it and getting into a whole bunch of trouble. It's just people that's just living regular life that just got deficiencies or maybe just want to enjoy themselves. It's a natural way to do so."

Harvin noted he's visited the Mayo Clinic to treat his anxiety, though marijuana appears to be the lone working medication, per Harvin.

"When I was diagnosed [with anxiety], I still didn’t acknowledge it,” Harvin said. "When I started noticing it was when I started speaking or going into different environments, particularly the press conference with the Seahawks. My shirt was sweating, they had to bring me water a couple of times during my press conference. ... The only thing that really seemed to work is when I would smoke marijuana."

“There’s not a game I played in that I wasn’t high”



Percy Harvin opens up about his struggles with anxiety during his playing career. New “Untold Stories” with @MasterTes pic.twitter.com/JdbhjyE9dS — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 2, 2019

Harvin was drafted by the Vikings in the first round of the 2009 NFL draft. He won the Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2009, then won Super Bowl XLVIII with the Seahawks in February 2014.

The Florida product played eight NFL seasons with four teams. He last played in the NFL in 2016 when he registered two catches in 11 games with Buffalo. H was never suspended by the NFL for violating the league's substance abuse policy.