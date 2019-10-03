Kevin Hanson joins SI for the 2019 season. His fantasy rankings have placed him in the Top 20 in each of the past two seasons among all the industry experts tracked by FantasyPros.com, and he has been in the Top 25 in six of the past eight years. Check out more of Kevin’s rankings: QB, RB, WR, TE, flex, and kicker.

Week 5 fantasy football team defense rankings:

• DST1: New England Patriots, NE @ WAS

• DST2: Chicago Bears, CHI @ OAK

• DST3: Philadelphia Eagles, PHI vs NYJ

• DST4: Tennessee Titans, TEN vs BUF

• DST5: Los Angeles Chargers, LAC vs DEN

• DST6: Minnesota Vikings, MIN @ NYG

• DST7: Buffalo Bills, BUF @ TEN

• DST8: Baltimore Ravens, BAL @ PIT

• DST9: Carolina Panthers, CAR vs JAC

• DST10: San Francisco 49ers, SF vs CLE

• DST11: Houston Texans, HOU vs ATL

• DST12: Jacksonville Jaguars, JAC @ CAR

• DST13: New Orleans Saints, NO vs TB

• DST14: Los Angeles Rams, LAR @ SEA

• DST15: Kansas City Chiefs, KC vs IND

• DST16: Cincinnati Bengals, CIN vs ARI

• DST17: Tampa Bay Buccaneers, TB @ NO

• DST18: Green Bay Packers, GB @ DAL

• DST19: Seattle Seahawks, SEA vs LAR

• DST20: Pittsburgh Steelers, PIT vs BAL

• DST21: Dallas Cowboys, DAL vs GB

• DST22: Cleveland Browns, CLE @ SF

• DST23: Oakland Raiders, OAK vs CHI

• DST24: Denver Broncos, DEN @ LAC

• DST25: New York Giants, NYG vs MIN

