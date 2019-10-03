Fantasy Football: Week 5 Kicker Rankings

Check out Kevin Hanson's top 20 kickers for Week 5 of the 2019 season.

By Kevin Hanson
October 03, 2019

Kevin Hanson joins SI for the 2019 season. His fantasy rankings have placed him in the Top 20 in each of the past two seasons among all the industry experts tracked by FantasyPros.com, and he has been in the Top 25 in six of the past eight years.

There's some uncertainty toward the top of my kicker rankings this week, with news that Patriots kicker Stephen Gostkowski has been placed on season-ending IR. Gostkowski would have been third in my rankings, as the high-scoring Pats will put up some points on the lowly Redskins. Whoever New England signs to replace him could be a great streaming option, and will be added to my rankings once the move is official.

Check out more of Kevin’s rankings: QBRBWRTEflex and DST

Week 5 fantasy football kicker rankings:

• K1: Harrison Butker, KC vs IND
• K2: Greg Zuerlein, LAR @ SEA
• K3: Justin Tucker, BAL @ PIT
• K4: Wil Lutz, NO vs TB
• K5: Robbie Gould, SF vs CLE
• K6: Brett Maher, DAL vs GB
• K7: Ka'imi Fairbairn, HOU vs ATL
• K8: Jason Myers, SEA vs LAR
• K9: Jake Elliott, PHI vs NYJ
• K10: Joey Slye, CAR vs JAC
• K11: Mason Crosby, GB @ DAL
• K12: Matt Gay, TB @ NO
• K13: Adam Vinatieri, IND @ KC
• K14: Matt Bryant, ATL @ HOU
• K15: Austin Seibert, CLE @ SF
• K16: Eddy Pineiro, CHI @ OAK
• K17: Chris Boswell, PIT vs BAL
• K18: Zane Gonzalez, ARI @ CIN
• K19: Josh Lambo, JAC @ CAR

