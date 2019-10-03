Kevin Hanson joins SI for the 2019 season. His fantasy rankings have placed him in the Top 20 in each of the past two seasons among all the industry experts tracked by FantasyPros.com, and he has been in the Top 25 in six of the past eight years.

There's some uncertainty toward the top of my kicker rankings this week, with news that Patriots kicker Stephen Gostkowski has been placed on season-ending IR. Gostkowski would have been third in my rankings, as the high-scoring Pats will put up some points on the lowly Redskins. Whoever New England signs to replace him could be a great streaming option, and will be added to my rankings once the move is official.

Check out more of Kevin’s rankings: QB, RB, WR, TE, flex and DST.

Week 5 fantasy football kicker rankings: