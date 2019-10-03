Kevin Hanson joins SI for the 2019 season. His fantasy rankings have placed him in the Top 20 in each of the past two seasons among all the industry experts tracked by FantasyPros.com, and he has been in the Top 25 in six of the past eight years.

QB Start of the Week: Jacoby Brissett, Indianapolis Colts (at KC)

Even with T.Y. Hilton (quad) inactive in Week 4, Jacoby Brissett had another productive fantasy outing—265 passing yards, three touchdowns, one interception and 23.5 fantasy points. While he completed a season-low 52.2% of his throws in Week 4, he also set a season-high with 46 pass attempts.

Brissett has now thrown multiple touchdowns in all four games and compiled a 10:2 TD-to-INT ratio this season. Through the first quarter of the season, Brissett currently ranks 10th among quarterbacks in fantasy points.

Passing volume should once again be plentiful for Brissett in Week 5. A double-digit road underdog in Kansas City, Brissett and the Colts will attempt to keep pace with Patrick Mahomes and the high-octane Chiefs offense. The only game to exceed a 50-point Vegas total, Colts-Chiefs has a 56.5 over-under this week.

Especially if Hilton returns, Brissett will be a viable streaming option in Week 5 and he’s ranked inside my top-12 fantasy quarterbacks for the week.

QB Sit of the Week: Daniel Jones, New York Giants (vs. MIN)

On a positive note, Daniel Jones improved to 2-0 as a starter and he didn’t need to do much as the team easily beat Washington 24-3. Jones completed 23-of-31 attempts in his second start as he threw for 225 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions in Week 4.

Accounting for four touchdowns in his Week 3 start, Jones racked up 364 yards of offense—336 passing and 28 rushing—as he scored the second-most fantasy points that week. In Week 4, he finished as fantasy’s QB17.

While mobile quarterbacks generally have a higher floor, rookies tend to have more ups and downs, and this could be a down week. Given the difficult matchup against the Vikings, the likelihood that Jones has a big week is reduced.

Since Mike Zimmer took over in Minnesota, the Vikings have allowed the second-fewest passing yards and third-fewest passing touchdowns. This season, they have allowed the 11th-fewest fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks.

Week 5 fantasy football quarterback rankings: