Kevin Hanson joins SI for the 2019 season. His fantasy rankings have placed him in the Top 20 in each of the past two seasons among all the industry experts tracked by FantasyPros.com, and he has been in the Top 25 in six of the past eight years.

RB Start of the Week: LeSean McCoy, Kansas City Chiefs (vs. IND)

Moving from the low-powered Bills offense to the high-octane Chiefs offense has done wonders for LeSean McCoy’s’ fantasy outlook.

Through the first quarter of 2019, he is the RB14 based on half-PPR scoring despite a relatively modest workload. McCoy’s workload has ranged from 11 to 14 touches per week, but he has 285 scrimmage yards, nine receptions and three total touchdowns on the season.

Scoring all three of his touchdowns in the past two weeks, McCoy is set up with a positive game script this week. The Chiefs are favored by 11 points as they host the Colts in a game featuring the week’s highest over-under (56.5) by a wide margin. No other game has a total of 50-plus in Week 5.

The Colts have allowed the second-most yards per carry (5.5) this season. Only Kansas City has allowed a higher YPC average. Meanwhile, the Colts have allowed the ninth-most fantasy points per game to opposing running backs, putting McCoy on the verge of being an RB1 in my Week 5 rankings.

RB Sit of the Week: Matt Breida (and Tevin Coleman), San Francisco 49ers (vs. CLE)

The San Francisco 49ers are 3-0, coming off a bye, home favorites this week and rank second in the NFL in rushing (175.0 yards per game).

So, what’s not to like? How about the team’s running backs in fantasy football this week?

Especially if Tevin Coleman (ankle) returns, it’s difficult to trust any of the team’s running backs this week. Even though Matt Breida leads the 49ers in rushing (226 yards), both Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson have scored more fantasy points than Breida.

Without Coleman, all three backs will have roles. Adding Coleman to the mix would likely make a bigger dent into Breida’s workload and production.

Given that the Browns have allowed the 10th-fewest fantasy points to opposing running backs this season, it’s better to look elsewhere for your RB2 or flex.

Week 5 fantasy football running back rankings (half-PPR scoring):