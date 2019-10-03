Check out Kevin Hanson's top 65 running backs for Week 5 of the 2019 season.
Kevin Hanson joins SI for the 2019 season. His fantasy rankings have placed him in the Top 20 in each of the past two seasons among all the industry experts tracked by FantasyPros.com, and he has been in the Top 25 in six of the past eight years.
RB Start of the Week: LeSean McCoy, Kansas City Chiefs (vs. IND)
Moving from the low-powered Bills offense to the high-octane Chiefs offense has done wonders for LeSean McCoy’s’ fantasy outlook.
Through the first quarter of 2019, he is the RB14 based on half-PPR scoring despite a relatively modest workload. McCoy’s workload has ranged from 11 to 14 touches per week, but he has 285 scrimmage yards, nine receptions and three total touchdowns on the season.
Scoring all three of his touchdowns in the past two weeks, McCoy is set up with a positive game script this week. The Chiefs are favored by 11 points as they host the Colts in a game featuring the week’s highest over-under (56.5) by a wide margin. No other game has a total of 50-plus in Week 5.
The Colts have allowed the second-most yards per carry (5.5) this season. Only Kansas City has allowed a higher YPC average. Meanwhile, the Colts have allowed the ninth-most fantasy points per game to opposing running backs, putting McCoy on the verge of being an RB1 in my Week 5 rankings.
RB Sit of the Week: Matt Breida (and Tevin Coleman), San Francisco 49ers (vs. CLE)
The San Francisco 49ers are 3-0, coming off a bye, home favorites this week and rank second in the NFL in rushing (175.0 yards per game).
So, what’s not to like? How about the team’s running backs in fantasy football this week?
Especially if Tevin Coleman (ankle) returns, it’s difficult to trust any of the team’s running backs this week. Even though Matt Breida leads the 49ers in rushing (226 yards), both Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson have scored more fantasy points than Breida.
Without Coleman, all three backs will have roles. Adding Coleman to the mix would likely make a bigger dent into Breida’s workload and production.
Given that the Browns have allowed the 10th-fewest fantasy points to opposing running backs this season, it’s better to look elsewhere for your RB2 or flex.
Week 5 fantasy football running back rankings (half-PPR scoring):
• RB1: Ezekiel Elliott, DAL vs GB
• RB2: Christian McCaffrey, CAR vs JAC
• RB3: Dalvin Cook, MIN @ NYG
• RB4: Alvin Kamara, NO vs TB
• RB5: David Johnson, ARI @ CIN
• RB6: Nick Chubb, CLE @ SF
• RB7: Marlon Mack, IND @ KC
• RB8: Chris Carson, SEA vs LAR
• RB9: Derrick Henry, TEN vs BUF
• RB10: Mark Ingram, BAL @ PIT
• RB11: Leonard Fournette, JAC @ CAR
• RB12: Le'Veon Bell, NYJ @ PHI
• RB13: James Conner, PIT vs BAL
• RB14: Todd Gurley, LAR @ SEA
• RB15: LeSean McCoy, KC vs IND
• RB16: Aaron Jones, GB @ DAL
• RB17: Joe Mixon, CIN vs ARI
• RB18: Austin Ekeler, LAC vs DEN
• RB19: Melvin Gordon, LAC vs DEN
• RB20: David Montgomery, CHI @ OAK
• RB21: Wayne Gallman, NYG vs MIN
• RB22: Phillip Lindsay, DEN @ LAC
• RB23: Sony Michel, NE @ WAS
• RB24: Josh Jacobs, OAK vs CHI
• RB25: Devonta Freeman, ATL @ HOU
• RB26: James White, NE @ WAS
• RB27: Jordan Howard, PHI vs NYJ
• RB28: Darrel Williams, KC vs IND
• RB29: Carlos Hyde, HOU vs ATL
• RB30: Ronald Jones II, TB @ NO
• RB31: Miles Sanders, PHI vs NYJ
• RB32: Royce Freeman, DEN @ LAC
• RB33: Frank Gore, BUF @ TEN
• RB34: Matt Breida, SF vs CLE
• RB35: Chris Thompson, WAS vs NE
• RB36: Tarik Cohen, CHI @ OAK
• RB37: Jaylen Samuels, PIT vs BAL
• RB38: Duke Johnson, HOU vs ATL
• RB39: Rex Burkhead, NE @ WAS
• RB40: Adrian Peterson, WAS vs NE
• RB41: Peyton Barber, TB @ NO
• RB42: Giovani Bernard, CIN vs ARI
• RB43: Rashaad Penny, SEA vs LAR
• RB44: Tevin Coleman, SF vs CLE
• RB45: Malcolm Brown, LAR @ SEA
• RB46: Ito Smith, ATL @ HOU
• RB47: Nyheim Hines, IND @ KC
• RB48: Latavius Murray, NO vs TB
• RB49: Dion Lewis, TEN vs BUF
• RB50: Gus Edwards, BAL @ PIT
• RB51: Alexander Mattison, MIN @ NYG
• RB52: Tony Pollard, DAL vs GB
• RB53: Darren Sproles, PHI vs NYJ
• RB54: C.J. Prosise, SEA vs LAR
• RB55: Raheem Mostert, SF vs CLE
• RB56: Jalen Richard, OAK vs CHI
• RB57: Dare Ogunbowale, TB @ NO
• RB58: Jamaal Williams, GB @ DAL
• RB59: Devin Singletary, BUF @ TEN
• RB60: Justice Hill, BAL @ PIT
• RB61: Jordan Wilkins, IND @ KC
• RB62: Chase Edmonds, ARI @ CIN
• RB63: T.J. Yeldon, BUF @ TEN
• RB64: DeAndre Washington, OAK vs CHI
• RB65: Jeff Wilson, SF vs CLE
Week 5 fantasy football running back rankings (non-PPR scoring):
• RB1: Ezekiel Elliott, DAL vs GB
• RB2: Dalvin Cook, MIN @ NYG
• RB3: Christian McCaffrey, CAR vs JAC
• RB4: Alvin Kamara, NO vs TB
• RB5: Nick Chubb, CLE @ SF
• RB6: Derrick Henry, TEN vs BUF
• RB7: Marlon Mack, IND @ KC
• RB8: David Johnson, ARI @ CIN
• RB9: Chris Carson, SEA vs LAR
• RB10: Mark Ingram, BAL @ PIT
• RB11: Leonard Fournette, JAC @ CAR
• RB12: Todd Gurley, LAR @ SEA
• RB13: James Conner, PIT vs BAL
• RB14: Le'Veon Bell, NYJ @ PHI
• RB15: Aaron Jones, GB @ DAL
• RB16: LeSean McCoy, KC vs IND
• RB17: Joe Mixon, CIN vs ARI
• RB18: David Montgomery, CHI @ OAK
• RB19: Melvin Gordon, LAC vs DEN
• RB20: Sony Michel, NE @ WAS
• RB21: Austin Ekeler, LAC vs DEN
• RB22: Phillip Lindsay, DEN @ LAC
• RB23: Wayne Gallman, NYG vs MIN
• RB24: Josh Jacobs, OAK vs CHI
• RB25: Devonta Freeman, ATL @ HOU
• RB26: Jordan Howard, PHI vs NYJ
• RB27: Carlos Hyde, HOU vs ATL
• RB28: Darrel Williams, KC vs IND
• RB29: Ronald Jones II, TB @ NO
• RB30: Royce Freeman, DEN @ LAC
• RB31: Miles Sanders, PHI vs NYJ
• RB32: Frank Gore, BUF @ TEN
• RB33: James White, NE @ WAS
• RB34: Matt Breida, SF vs CLE
• RB35: Adrian Peterson, WAS vs NE
• RB36: Duke Johnson, HOU vs ATL
• RB37: Jaylen Samuels, PIT vs BAL
• RB38: Tarik Cohen, CHI @ OAK
• RB39: Peyton Barber, TB @ NO
• RB40: Chris Thompson, WAS vs NE
• RB41: Rashaad Penny, SEA vs LAR
• RB42: Tevin Coleman, SF vs CLE
• RB43: Rex Burkhead, NE @ WAS
• RB44: Malcolm Brown, LAR @ SEA
• RB45: Gus Edwards, BAL @ PIT
• RB46: Latavius Murray, NO vs TB
• RB47: Ito Smith, ATL @ HOU
• RB48: Giovani Bernard, CIN vs ARI
• RB49: Alexander Mattison, MIN @ NYG
• RB50: Tony Pollard, DAL vs GB
• RB51: Nyheim Hines, IND @ KC
• RB52: Raheem Mostert, SF vs CLE
• RB53: Dion Lewis, TEN vs BUF
• RB54: Jamaal Williams, GB @ DAL
• RB55: Dare Ogunbowale, TB @ NO
• RB56: Devin Singletary, BUF @ TEN
• RB57: Darren Sproles, PHI vs NYJ
• RB58: C.J. Prosise, SEA vs LAR
• RB59: Jordan Wilkins, IND @ KC
• RB60: Jeff Wilson, SF vs CLE
• RB61: Justice Hill, BAL @ PIT
• RB62: Jalen Richard, OAK vs CHI
• RB63: Chase Edmonds, ARI @ CIN
• RB64: DeAndre Washington, OAK vs CHI
• RB65: Darwin Thompson, KC vs IND
