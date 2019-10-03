Kevin Hanson joins SI for the 2019 season. His fantasy rankings have placed him in the Top 20 in each of the past two seasons among all the industry experts tracked by FantasyPros.com, and he has been in the Top 25 in six of the past eight years.

TE Start of the Week: Tyler Eifert, Cincinnati Bengals (vs. ARI)

Starting your tight end against the Cardinals has been fantasy gold. No team has allowed more fantasy points to opposing tight ends than the Cardinals (19.8 PPG) this season. In fact, the Cardinals have been so bad at stopping tight ends that the difference between them and the No. 2 team (Buccaneers, 12.1 PPG) is 7.7 fantasy points per game.

If Eifert doesn’t finish as a top-three tight end this week, he will be the first starting tight end to not do so against the Cardinals this season. The Cardinals are four-for-four in allowing big performances to a starting tight end. The quartet of T.J. Hockenson (6/131/1), Mark Andrews (8/112/1), Greg Olsen (6/72/1) and Will Dissly (7/57/1) have all finished as top-three weekly performers in their matchups against the Cardinals.

Eifert hasn’t had any big performances yet and has a very modest 11/81/1 stat line through the first quarter of the season. Given this matchup, however, it’s likely that his best performance of the year happens in Week 5.

TE Sit of the Week: Jared Cook, New Orleans Saints (vs. TB)

Once again, it was another disappointing performance for Jared Cook in Week 4 against the Cowboys. Cook finished the game with three receptions for 21 yards.

As noted above, the Buccaneers have allowed the second-most fantasy points to the position this season, as they have surrendered a pair of 100-yard games—Evan Engram and Greg Olsen—this season. Even so, it’s difficult to trust that Cook will capitalize on the matchup given how invisible he has been.

In the three games that Teddy Bridgewater has either started or taken the majority of snaps under center, Cook has failed to exceed 25 receiving yards. Through four games, Cook has just eight catches for 90 yards and no touchdowns.

Even though you likely drafted Cook to be your starter, it remains a wiser approach to wait until he proves that he should be reinserted into your starting lineup, and that may not happen until Drew Brees (hand) returns.

Week 5 fantasy football tight end rankings (half-PPR scoring):