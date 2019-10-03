Check out Kevin Hanson's top 75 wide receivers for Week 5 of the 2019 season.
Kevin Hanson joins SI for the 2019 season. His fantasy rankings have placed him in the Top 20 in each of the past two seasons among all the industry experts tracked by FantasyPros.com, and he has been in the Top 25 in six of the past eight years.
WR Start of the Week: Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams (at SEA)
Showing no ill effects from last year’s ACL tear, Cooper Kupp has been a must-start through the first quarter of the season.
Against the Buccaneers in Week 4, Kupp had nine catches for 121 yards and a touchdown on a season-high 15 targets. It was Kupp’s third consecutive 100-yard game and he has double-digit targets in three of four games. The exception was a nine-target outing in Week 2.
Kupp ranks fourth in the NFL in receptions (32), second in yards (388) and targets (46) and is one touchdown shy of the group of league leaders tied with four. On the season, only Keenan Allen and Chris Godwin have scored more fantasy points than Kupp.
Given his 26.6% target share, Kupp has an extremely high floor as well as a high ceiling in Los Angeles’ high-powered offense. Kupp is a top-five option for me this week.
WR Sit of the Week: Emmanuel Sanders, Denver Broncos (at LAC)
Not only do the Denver Broncos have one top-15 wide receiver, but they have two. Through the first quarter of the season, both Emmanuel Sanders (WR13) and Courtland Sutton (WR15) have performed as top-15 fantasy wideouts.
Despite an Achilles tear last year, Sanders has essentially picked up where he left off before the injury. Through the first three quarters (Week 13) of the 2019 season, Sanders was a top-20 wide receiver (WR19).
Through the first quarter of the 2019 season, Sanders has had three productive outings in four games, including five catches for a season-high 104 yards last week against the Jaguars. On the season, he now has 23 receptions for 298 yards and two touchdowns.
That’s the good news. The bad news is this week’s matchup against the Chargers and Casey Hayward Jr., one of the best cornerbacks in the league. If you start two receivers and a flex, Sanders, outside my top-30 receivers, would be a sit for Week 5.
Week 5 fantasy football wide receiver rankings (half-PPR scoring):
• WR1: Julio Jones, ATL @ HOU
• WR2: DeAndre Hopkins, HOU vs ATL
• WR3: Keenan Allen, LAC vs DEN
• WR4: Michael Thomas, NO vs TB
• WR5: Cooper Kupp, LAR @ SEA
• WR6: Amari Cooper, DAL vs GB
• WR7: Odell Beckham Jr., CLE @ SF
• WR8: Chris Godwin, TB @ NO
• WR9: Mike Evans, TB @ NO
• WR10: Tyler Lockett, SEA vs LAR
• WR11: Adam Thielen, MIN @ NYG
• WR12: JuJu Smith-Schuster, PIT vs BAL
• WR13: Larry Fitzgerald, ARI @ CIN
• WR14: Sammy Watkins, KC vs IND
• WR15: Julian Edelman, NE @ WAS
• WR16: Tyler Boyd, CIN vs ARI
• WR17: Josh Gordon, NE @ WAS
• WR18: Robert Woods, LAR @ SEA
• WR19: Brandin Cooks, LAR @ SEA
• WR20: Allen Robinson, CHI @ OAK
• WR21: Stefon Diggs, MIN @ NYG
• WR22: Marquise Brown, BAL @ PIT
• WR23: Alshon Jeffery, PHI vs NYJ
• WR24: Sterling Shepard, NYG vs MIN
• WR25: Calvin Ridley, ATL @ HOU
• WR26: D.J. Moore, CAR vs JAC
• WR27: Curtis Samuel, CAR vs JAC
• WR28: Demarcus Robinson, KC vs IND
• WR29: Will Fuller, HOU vs ATL
• WR30: Jarvis Landry, CLE @ SF
• WR31: Tyrell Williams, OAK vs CHI
• WR32: Emmanuel Sanders, DEN @ LAC
• WR33: John Brown, BUF @ TEN
• WR34: D.J. Chark, JAC @ CAR
• WR35: Courtland Sutton, DEN @ LAC
• WR36: Marquez Valdes-Scantling, GB @ DAL
• WR37: Terry McLaurin, WAS vs NE
• WR38: Mecole Hardman, KC vs IND
• WR39: D.K. Metcalf, SEA vs LAR
• WR40: Geronimo Allison, GB @ DAL
• WR41: Phillip Dorsett, NE @ WAS
• WR42: T.Y. Hilton, IND @ KC
• WR43: Mike Williams, LAC vs DEN
• WR44: Golden Tate, NYG vs MIN
• WR45: Cole Beasley, BUF @ TEN
• WR46: A.J. Brown, TEN vs BUF
• WR47: Corey Davis, TEN vs BUF
• WR48: Diontae Johnson, PIT vs BAL
• WR49: Robby Anderson, NYJ @ PHI
• WR50: Mohamed Sanu, ATL @ HOU
• WR51: Nelson Agholor, PHI vs NYJ
• WR52: Christian Kirk, ARI @ CIN
• WR53: Dede Westbrook, JAC @ CAR
• WR54: Auden Tate, CIN vs ARI
• WR55: Parris Campbell, IND @ KC
• WR56: Randall Cobb, DAL vs GB
• WR57: Willie Snead, BAL @ PIT
• WR58: Deebo Samuel, SF vs CLE
• WR59: Paul Richardson, WAS vs NE
• WR60: Jamison Crowder, NYJ @ PHI
• WR61: James Washington, PIT vs BAL
• WR62: Keke Coutee, HOU vs ATL
• WR63: Trey Quinn, WAS vs NE
• WR64: Ted Ginn, NO vs TB
• WR65: Chris Conley, JAC @ CAR
• WR66: Adam Humphries, TEN vs BUF
• WR67: Devin Smith, DAL vs GB
• WR68: Anthony Miller, CHI @ OAK
• WR69: Zach Pascal, IND @ KC
• WR70: Marquise Goodwin, SF vs CLE
• WR71: KeeSean Johnson, ARI @ CIN
• WR72: Dante Pettis, SF vs CLE
• WR73: DaeSean Hamilton, DEN @ LAC
• WR74: Miles Boykin, BAL @ PIT
• WR75: Taylor Gabriel, CHI @ OAK
Week 5 fantasy football wide receiver rankings (non-PPR scoring):
• WR1: Julio Jones, ATL @ HOU
• WR2: DeAndre Hopkins, HOU vs ATL
• WR3: Keenan Allen, LAC vs DEN
• WR4: Cooper Kupp, LAR @ SEA
• WR5: Amari Cooper, DAL vs GB
• WR6: Michael Thomas, NO vs TB
• WR7: Odell Beckham Jr., CLE @ SF
• WR8: Chris Godwin, TB @ NO
• WR9: Mike Evans, TB @ NO
• WR10: Tyler Lockett, SEA vs LAR
• WR11: Adam Thielen, MIN @ NYG
• WR12: JuJu Smith-Schuster, PIT vs BAL
• WR13: Sammy Watkins, KC vs IND
• WR14: Josh Gordon, NE @ WAS
• WR15: Tyler Boyd, CIN vs ARI
• WR16: Brandin Cooks, LAR @ SEA
• WR17: Julian Edelman, NE @ WAS
• WR18: Larry Fitzgerald, ARI @ CIN
• WR19: Robert Woods, LAR @ SEA
• WR20: Allen Robinson, CHI @ OAK
• WR21: Stefon Diggs, MIN @ NYG
• WR22: Marquise Brown, BAL @ PIT
• WR23: Alshon Jeffery, PHI vs NYJ
• WR24: Calvin Ridley, ATL @ HOU
• WR25: Will Fuller, HOU vs ATL
• WR26: D.J. Moore, CAR vs JAC
• WR27: Curtis Samuel, CAR vs JAC
• WR28: Sterling Shepard, NYG vs MIN
• WR29: Demarcus Robinson, KC vs IND
• WR30: Tyrell Williams, OAK vs CHI
• WR31: John Brown, BUF @ TEN
• WR32: Jarvis Landry, CLE @ SF
• WR33: Courtland Sutton, DEN @ LAC
• WR34: Emmanuel Sanders, DEN @ LAC
• WR35: Mecole Hardman, KC vs IND
• WR36: Marquez Valdes-Scantling, GB @ DAL
• WR37: D.K. Metcalf, SEA vs LAR
• WR38: D.J. Chark, JAC @ CAR
• WR39: Terry McLaurin, WAS vs NE
• WR40: Phillip Dorsett, NE @ WAS
• WR41: T.Y. Hilton, IND @ KC
• WR42: Geronimo Allison, GB @ DAL
• WR43: Mike Williams, LAC vs DEN
• WR44: Robby Anderson, NYJ @ PHI
• WR45: Corey Davis, TEN vs BUF
• WR46: A.J. Brown, TEN vs BUF
• WR47: Golden Tate, NYG vs MIN
• WR48: Diontae Johnson, PIT vs BAL
• WR49: Nelson Agholor, PHI vs NYJ
• WR50: Mohamed Sanu, ATL @ HOU
• WR51: Cole Beasley, BUF @ TEN
• WR52: Christian Kirk, ARI @ CIN
• WR53: Dede Westbrook, JAC @ CAR
• WR54: Parris Campbell, IND @ KC
• WR55: Auden Tate, CIN vs ARI
• WR56: Paul Richardson, WAS vs NE
• WR57: Randall Cobb, DAL vs GB
• WR58: Deebo Samuel, SF vs CLE
• WR59: Willie Snead, BAL @ PIT
• WR60: James Washington, PIT vs BAL
• WR61: Ted Ginn, NO vs TB
• WR62: Jamison Crowder, NYJ @ PHI
• WR63: Marquise Goodwin, SF vs CLE
• WR64: Chris Conley, JAC @ CAR
• WR65: Trey Quinn, WAS vs NE
• WR66: Keke Coutee, HOU vs ATL
• WR67: Devin Smith, DAL vs GB
• WR68: Anthony Miller, CHI @ OAK
• WR69: Zach Pascal, IND @ KC
• WR70: Adam Humphries, TEN vs BUF
• WR71: Dante Pettis, SF vs CLE
• WR72: KeeSean Johnson, ARI @ CIN
• WR73: Miles Boykin, BAL @ PIT
• WR74: DaeSean Hamilton, DEN @ LAC
• WR75: Taylor Gabriel, CHI @ OAK
