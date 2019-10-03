Kevin Hanson joins SI for the 2019 season. His fantasy rankings have placed him in the Top 20 in each of the past two seasons among all the industry experts tracked by FantasyPros.com, and he has been in the Top 25 in six of the past eight years.

WR Start of the Week: Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams (at SEA)

Showing no ill effects from last year’s ACL tear, Cooper Kupp has been a must-start through the first quarter of the season.

Against the Buccaneers in Week 4, Kupp had nine catches for 121 yards and a touchdown on a season-high 15 targets. It was Kupp’s third consecutive 100-yard game and he has double-digit targets in three of four games. The exception was a nine-target outing in Week 2.

Kupp ranks fourth in the NFL in receptions (32), second in yards (388) and targets (46) and is one touchdown shy of the group of league leaders tied with four. On the season, only Keenan Allen and Chris Godwin have scored more fantasy points than Kupp.

Given his 26.6% target share, Kupp has an extremely high floor as well as a high ceiling in Los Angeles’ high-powered offense. Kupp is a top-five option for me this week.

WR Sit of the Week: Emmanuel Sanders, Denver Broncos (at LAC)

Not only do the Denver Broncos have one top-15 wide receiver, but they have two. Through the first quarter of the season, both Emmanuel Sanders (WR13) and Courtland Sutton (WR15) have performed as top-15 fantasy wideouts.

Despite an Achilles tear last year, Sanders has essentially picked up where he left off before the injury. Through the first three quarters (Week 13) of the 2019 season, Sanders was a top-20 wide receiver (WR19).

Through the first quarter of the 2019 season, Sanders has had three productive outings in four games, including five catches for a season-high 104 yards last week against the Jaguars. On the season, he now has 23 receptions for 298 yards and two touchdowns.

That’s the good news. The bad news is this week’s matchup against the Chargers and Casey Hayward Jr., one of the best cornerbacks in the league. If you start two receivers and a flex, Sanders, outside my top-30 receivers, would be a sit for Week 5.

Week 5 fantasy football wide receiver rankings (half-PPR scoring):