The Jaguars have a new star in town with the emergence of quarterback Gardner Minshew, and Jacksonville is attempting to cash in as Minshew mania sweeps northeast Florida.

Jacksonville announced a new "Mini Minshew Pack" ticket promotion this week, gifting fans a Minshew-inspired bandana and mustache with the purchase of a home-game ticket on Oct. 13 against the Saints and Oct. 27 against the Jets.

Fans can also take a photo in their Minshew gear on the field pregame at TIAA Bank Stadium.

Minshew replaced Jaguars starting quarterback Nick Foles in Week 1 after Foles suffered a season-ending shoulder injury. Minshew is 2–2 as Jacksonville's starter, tossing seven touchdowns and one interception in 2019.

The Washington State product was drafted in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL draft. Minshew finished fifth in the 2018 Heisman Trophy voting.