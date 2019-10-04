Colt McCoy Named Redskins’ Starting QB vs. Patriots

Longtime Redskins backup quarterback Colt McCoy will get the starting nod on Sunday against the Patriots, head coach Jay Gruden announced Friday.

Washington's quarterback situation was a major question mark all week long. Case Keenum, the Week 1 starter, was removed during the team's loss to the Giants last week and replaced by rookie first-round pick Dwayne Haskins. Three of Haskins’s 17 passes against New York were intercepted. Keenum was held out of practice this week with a foot injury that forced him to wear a walking boot.

Asked about his quarterback plan in his Wednesday meeting with the press Gruden said, “We don’t have one right now.”

McCoy has been with Washington since 2014, just as long as Gruden, and the embattled head coach has long been high on the veteran signal caller. He was listed as the starter on the team’s first unofficial depth chart of the preseason but a shin injury sidelined him until he was able to return to practice this week.

McCoy was pressed into action last season after Alex Smith's devastating leg injury but he played in only three games before he broke his leg in Week 13.