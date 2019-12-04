Fantasy Football: Week 14 TE PPR Rankings From FullTime Fantasy

Robert Beck

ADVERTISEMENT

Week 14 fantasy football TE rankings (PPR):

TE1 Travis Kelce @ NE

TE2 Darren Waller vs. TEN

TE3 George Kittle @ NO

TE4 Austin Hooper vs. CAR

TE5 Hunter Henry @ JAX

TE6 Zach Ertz vs. NYG

TE7 Jack Doyle @ TB

TE8 Vance McDonald vs. ARI

TE9 O.J. Howard vs. IND

TE10 Jared Cook vs. SF

TE11 Kyle Rudolph vs. DET

TE12 Jacob Hollister @ LAR

TE13 Mark Andrews @ BUF

TE14 Kaden Smith @ PHI

TE15 Mike Gesicki @ NYJ

TE16 Ryan Griffin vs. MIA

TE17 Tyler Eifert @ CLE

TE18 Dallas Goedert vs. NYG

TE19 Darren Fells vs. DEN

TE20 Greg Olsen @ ATL

TE21 Tyler Higbee vs. SEA

TE22 Jonnu Smith @ OAK

TE23 Jimmy Graham vs. WAS

TE24 Noah Fant @ HOU

TE25 Jason Witten @ CHI

TE26 Nick O'Leary vs. LAC

TE27 Dawson Knox BAL

TE28 Jeremy Sprinkle @ GB

TE29 Irv Smith vs. DET

TE30 Foster Moreau vs. TEN

TE31 Gerald Everett vs. SEA

TE32 Charles Clay vs. PIT

TE33 Nick Boyle @ BUF

TE34 Mo Alie-Cox @ TB

TE35 Ben Watson vs. KC

TE36 Jesse James @ MIN

TE37 Blake Jarwin @ CHI

TE38 Demetrius Harris vs. CIN

TE39 Matt LaCosse vs. KC

TE40 Jordan Akins vs. DEN

TE41 C.J. Uzomah @ CLE

TE42 Ian Thomas @ ATL

TE43 Cameron Brate vs. IND

TE44 Durham Smythe @ NYJ

TE45 Nick Vannett vs. ARI

TE46 Jaeden Graham vs. CAR

TE47 Jeff Heuerman @ HOU

TE48 Maxx Williams vs. PIT

TE49 Marcedes Lewis vs. WAS

TE50 Josh Hill vs. SF

TE51 Ross Dwelley @ NO

TE52 Tyler Kroft vs. BAL

TE53 Luke Willson @ LAR

TE54 Ricky Seals-Jones vs. CIN

