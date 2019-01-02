Who is Performing the Super Bowl Halftime Show in 2019?

Maroon 5 will headline the 2019 Super Bowl halftime show in Atlanta.

By Emily Caron
January 02, 2019

Super Bowl LIII will take place on Sunday, Feb. 3 and Maroon 5 will headline the performance during 2019's halftime show. 

The pop band will perform at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. Rapper Travis Scott will reportedly join the group onstage.

The NFL has not yet confirmed either performer for the show. Other acts could join Scott and Maroon 5 on stage.

Justin Timberlake performed at Super Bowl LII last year in Minneapolis, Minn. with the University of Minnesota marching band. Lady Gaga headlined Super Bowl LI in Houston, Texas. Coldplay, Beyonce and Bruno Mars were the stars of the Super Bowl 50 show in Santa Clara, Calif.

This post will be updated when more information becomes available about the halftime show.

