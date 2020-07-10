FedEx will remove all signage from Washington’s stadium if the team does not change its name, according to the Washington Post’s Liz Clarke.

Washington currently plays at FedExField in Landover, MD. FedEx has been a Washington sponsor since 1999 upon signing a $205 million stadium naming rights deal.

FedEx notified Washington of the potential signage removal in a letter sent on July 2, per Clarke. The letter noted Washington’s current team name, “poses the risk of harming FedEx’s brand reputation and is inconsistent with its commitment to a more inclusive society.”

Washington announced on July 3 it will undergo a "thorough review” of the team’s nickname. The announcement followed a week of significant pressure from team sponsors, including FedEx and PepsiCo. Nike appeared to remove all Washington’s apparel from its website on July 2.

FedEx's contract with Washington is slated to expire in 2026. Washington is reportedly only considering new nicknames without "Native American imagery" or references, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.