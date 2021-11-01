AP Posts Amazing Twitter Photo After Titans Signing

Skip to main content
November 1, 2021
NFL
Adrian Peterson Posts Amazing Photo to Twitter After Signing With Titans

Author:

The Titans haven't officially announced the signing of running back Adrian Peterson, but that hasn't stopped Peterson from dropping hints.

The 36-year-old veteran posted a picture on Twitter of himself sporting a blue mask. On Monday, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that Peterson is set to sign with the Titans under the expectation that he will be added to their active roster. 

"It feels good to get back into football movement and to sign with a contender," Peterson told NFL reporter Josina Anderson. "We have big shoes to fill for Derrick Henry who I feel was the frontrunner for MVP, but I'm looking forward to contributing to the running back room and helping the Titans to win the division and to chase the ultimate goal of winning a championship."

Peterson spent last year with the Lions, recording 604 yards and seven touchdowns on 156 carries. 

After leaving the Vikings following the 2016 season, the four-time All-Pro running back has played for the Cardinals, Saints, Washington Football Team and the Lions. 

The Titans confirmed on Monday that Henry will have surgery after sustaining a foot injury against the Colts this weekend. Henry currently leads the NFL in rushing touchdowns (10), carries (219) and rushing yards (937). 

His 219 carries to start the season are the most by a player in the first eight games of a season in NFL history.

