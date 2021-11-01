Miami's Flores Says He's Not Worried About Job Status

Skip to main content
November 1, 2021
Dolphins Coach Brian Flores Not Worried About Job Status After Latest Loss

Author:

Dolphins coach Brian Flores is not concerned with his own status with the franchise despite the team losing its seventh consecutive game on Sunday.

When asked about his job security after Miami's 26—11 loss to the Bills, Flores responded, "I'm just worried about the players," Flores said. "I'm worried about getting them better, helping them improve. So no [I'm not worried about job security]," per ESPN's Marcel Louis-Jacques.

Flores met with owner Stephen Ross and general manager Chris Grier after Sunday's loss, which he said he always does. However, Flores declined to disclose what was discuss

The Dolphins were among the NFL's biggest surprises last season, finishing the year 10—6. While they opened this season with a Week 1 win over the Jets, they have struggled since, with rumors swirling about the team's plan at quarterback. 

Flores has said multiple times publicly that Tua Tagovailoa is Miami's starter going forward, but the Dolphins have also been linked to current Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Sunday that the Texans and Dolphins have remained in contact about a deal centered around Watson. 

However, last week NBC Sports' Peter King reported Ross was not pushing the franchise's football personnel to trade for Watson.

The Texans have not played Watson this season and do not plan to play him. He is facing 22 civil lawsuits and 10 criminal complaints alleging sexual assault or sexual misconduct during sessions with various massage therapists in the Houston area.

The NFL is investigating Watson's conduct, as are local police. There is also an open grand jury probe into criminal misconduct.

With the loss Sunday, Flores dropped to 16—24 in his first 40 games with Miami. The Dolphins are on the bye week this Sunday, and will next face with the Texans on Nov. 7. 

