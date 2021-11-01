Cowboys quarterback Cooper Rush woke up Sunday morning unsure if he'd play in Sunday night's primetime game against the Vikings. Once it was clear Dak Prescott couldn't start because of a calf injury, Rush was informed he'd be making the first start of his career on Sunday Night Football.

Sure enough, the 27-year-old had the game of his life with his wife and parents in attendance. He threw the game-winning touchdown pass to Amari Cooper with less than a minute to go in regulation to take a four-point lead in tight coverage.

The Vikings couldn't drive down the field in time to answer and the Cowboys came away with the 20–16 win. Rush tallied 325 passing yards, two touchdown passes and an interception in his first career start. Before Sunday night's game, he had appeared in just two games during his rookie year back in 2017 where he completed just one of three passes for two yards.

Rush struck gold early in the game with a 73-yard touchdown to Cedrick Wilson and set the tone for what turned out to be a night he'll never forget.

