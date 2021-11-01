Cooper Rush's Wife Posts Heartfelt Note to IG

After leading the Cowboys to a 20–16 win over the Vikings on Sunday Night Football, quarterback Cooper Rush was the talk of social media for his surprising performance—and that included his wife, Laurynn.

Rush's wife and family were in attendance to watch the Cowboys' backup in his first NFL start after Dak Prescott was ruled out with a calf injury.

The 27-year-old threw for 325 yards with two touchdown passes and an interception on 24-for-40 passing. His first career NFL touchdown came on a 73-yard pass to Cedrick Wilson in the third quarter.

"What a moment," Laurynn Rush wrote on Instagram. "I will never be able to articulate how proud of and how much I love this man. Let me tell you… The life of a backup QB is one wild ride.

"Seeing you live out your dream last night was just…. Special. Ayla and I Love you so much. You wanna talk about a special team!? Blessings"

Rush was signed as an undrafted free agent out of Central Michigan in 2017 and also spent time on the Giants practice squad last season before returning to Dallas following Prescott's season-ending injury last year.

