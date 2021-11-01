Skip to main content
November 1, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Cooper Rush's Wife Takes to IG With Heartfelt Note After Husband's Performance

Author:

After leading the Cowboys to a 20–16 win over the Vikings on Sunday Night Football, quarterback Cooper Rush was the talk of social media for his surprising performance—and that included his wife, Laurynn. 

Rush's wife and family were in attendance to watch the Cowboys' backup in his first NFL start after Dak Prescott was ruled out with a calf injury

The 27-year-old threw for 325 yards with two touchdown passes and an interception on 24-for-40 passing. His first career NFL touchdown came on a 73-yard pass to Cedrick Wilson in the third quarter.

SI Recommends

"What a moment," Laurynn Rush wrote on Instagram. "I will never be able to articulate how proud of and how much I love this man. Let me tell you… The life of a backup QB is one wild ride. 

"Seeing you live out your dream last night was just…. Special. Ayla and I Love you so much. You wanna talk about a special team!? Blessings"

Rush was signed as an undrafted free agent out of Central Michigan in 2017 and also spent time on the Giants practice squad last season before returning to Dallas following Prescott's season-ending injury last year. 

More NFL Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Cooper Rush against the Vikings.
NFL

Cooper Rush's Wife Posts Heartfelt Note to IG

Cowboys backup quarterback Cooper Rush threw for 325 yards with two touchdown passes on 24-for-40 passing in his first NFL start.

Malik Harrison_2
NFL

Ravens LB Sustains Injury After Being Struck By Stray Bullet

Ravens linebacker Malik Harrison was struck by a stray bullet in the left calf on Sunday night and sustained a non-lift-threatening injury.

rose-namajunas-zhang-weili
MMA

Breaking Down Rose Namajunas’s Career-Changing Kick

Namajunas has a history of must-see finishes, including a single kick against Zhang Weili that made her a two-time UFC champion.

UNC coach Hubert Davis speaks at ACC Media Days
Play
College Basketball

Hubert Davis Talks Upcoming Season, Roy Williams and More

The new Tar Heels coach also discusses what it's like to be the first Black UNC men's basketball coach.

jameis-winston-acl
NFL

Report: Jameis Winston's MRI Results Show ACL Tear

Saints quarterback Jameis Winston suffered the knee injury Sunday in a win against the Buccaneers.

Von Miller with the Broncos.
NFL

Broncos Trading Von Miller To Rams

The Denver Broncos are trading eight-time Pro Bowl player Von Miller to the Rams.

Canelo Alvarez (right) and Billy Joe Saunders (left) during a super middleweight boxing title fight at AT&T Stadium.
Boxing

Boxing Pound-for-Pound Rankings: Álvarez Continues to Roll

The 31-year-old looks to build on his win earlier this year against Billy Joe Saunders in Saturday's title fight against Caleb Plant.

Derrick Henry rushing against the Colts.
NFL

Unreal Derrick Henry Stat Making the Rounds

Titans running back Derrick Henry set an NFL record for his prolific workload through eight games this season before sustaining a foot injury Sunday.