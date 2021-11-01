Skip to main content
November 1, 2021
Unreal Derrick Henry Stat Making the Rounds After Reported Injury

Author:

Before his potentially season-ending foot injury on Sunday, Titans running back Derrick Henry was on his way to a record-setting season. It turns out that Henry still set an NFL record for his prolific workload.

According to ESPN Stats & Info, Henry's 219 carries to start the season were the most by a player in the first 8 games of a season in NFL history. Even more astonishing is the fact that Henry has carried 219 of 230 rushing attempts among Titans running backs this season, per ESPN's Field Yates.

Currently leading the NFL in rushing touchdowns (10), Henry also has a hearty lead in carries and rushing yards (937) The next-closest running back in rushing yards this season is Cleveland's Nick Chubb with 584 yards while Bengals running back Joe Mixon is second in carries, 82 rushes behind Henry.

ESPN's Adam Schefter first reported the news of Henry's potentially season-ending injury, while NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that the Titans are hoping Henry could return from the broken bone for the playoffs. 

Rapoport also reported on Monday that the Titans are expected to work out running back Adrian Peterson this week as a potential replacement. The Titans also have running backs Jeremy McNichols and Darrynton Evans ready to fill in. 

Before suffering the foot injury in the first half Sunday, Henry had rushed for 68 yards against the Colts. 

