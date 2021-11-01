Ravens LB Sustains Injury After Being Struck By Stray Bullet

Ravens linebacker Malik Harrison was struck by a stray bullet in the left calf on Sunday night while attending a gathering in Cleveland, the team announced Monday.

Per the Ravens, Harrison sustained a non-life-threatening injury.

More details surrounding the incident have not been released

"Malik, who received medical care at a local hospital, has been in touch with our team doctors and will return to Baltimore today."

The Ravens were on the bye week over the weekend.

Harrison, 23, was the team's third-round pick in the 2020 NFL draft. He started six games last year and has started five of the team's first seven contests this season.

Through seven games this season, he has logged 22 tackles and two tackles for loss.

