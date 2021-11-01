LaFleur Says Packers 'Working Extremely Hard' to Find Trade

Skip to main content
November 1, 2021
Matt LaFleur Says Packers 'Working Extremely Hard' to Find a Trade

Author:

The Packers enter Week 9 atop the NFC North at 7–1, but Green Bay's roster may not be complete as it eyes another Lombardi Trophy. 

Green Bay coach Matt LaFleur said Monday the team's front office is "working extremely hard," to improve its roster before Tuesday's trade deadline. The Packers traded for wide receiver Randall Cobb in July, but they have not made a major splash on the trade market during the 2021 season. 

“If the right opportunity presents itself, I think that’s something that we could be involved with,” LaFleur said Monday. “I know [general manager Brian Gutekunst] and his staff are working extremely hard at trying to find something. It’s just whether or not the right opportunity exists.”

Green Bay advanced to 7–1 in 2021 on Thursday with a win over Kyler Murray and the Cardinals. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers has thrown for 1,894 yards and 17 touchdowns, completing 67.1% of his passes in the process. 

