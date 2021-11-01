Russell Wilson Appears to Have Pin Removed From Finger

Skip to main content
November 1, 2021
Russell Wilson

Russell Wilson Posts Clever Tweet After Getting Pin Removed From Finger

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson let the world know that he's one step closer to taking the field again with the simple picture of a pin he tweeted on Monday. Presumably, it's the same pin that was in his middle finger—signaling Seattle may see its star signal-caller in the near future. 

"No more pin. Time to win," Wilson said in the tweet.

Wilson injured his middle finger back on Oct. 7 against the Rams and after surgery, his initial timeline for a return was six to eight weeks. Although it hasn't even been a month, this is a good sign for Seattle. 

The Seahawks are 1–2 with Wilson sidelined and Geno Smith starting at quarterback. 

Wilson's tweet is just the latest update he's given his social media following as he recovers from the injury. He started with a picture immediately after surgery, another black and white photo of his stitches and one with the pin in his finger while gripping a football

