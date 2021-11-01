Source: Saints Could Use Hill, Siemian As QB Platoon

Skip to main content
November 1, 2021
Source: Saints Could Use Taysom Hill, Trevor Siemian As Quarterback Platoon

Sean Payton will be without his assumed starting quarterback for the rest of 2021 after Jameis Winston tore his ACL on Sunday, and New Orleans's coach may get a bit creative in the season's second half.

Payton could use a platoon system between Taysom Hill and Trevor Siemian in future weeks, according to The MMQB's Albert Breer. Siemian led New Orleans's offense in the second half on Sunday, and he could start in Week 9 as Hill is used in a "slash type of role."

"One staffer down there cautioned me on Sunday night not to just assume they’d throw Hill back in there when he’s healthy again," Breer wrote Monday. "Hill might be more valuable for an offense short on playmakers in a slash type of role, while platooning with Trevor Siemian at quarterback. In most cases, you’d think that might be too risky for a coach to try. But in Payton’s case, we’ve already seen things like that.

"So it wouldn’t be a shock to see it again."

Payton has kept the Saints afloat with a host of different quarterbacks in recent years. New Orleans is 13–6 in the Payton era without Brees under center, including a 13–3 stretch since 2019.

The Saints advanced to 5–2 in 2021 with Sunday's victory over the Buccaneers. They will host the Falcons in Week 9. 

