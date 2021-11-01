Brady Throws Pick-Six As Saints Secure Upset Over Bucs

Tom Brady Throws Pick-Six to P.J. Williams As Saints Secure Upset Over Buccaneers
Tom Brady and the Buccaneers nearly pulled off a fourth-quarter comeback to defeat the Saints on Sunday, but one bad throw cost Brady and Co. on Tampa's final drive.
Brady threw a pick-six to cornerback P.J. Williams with under two minutes remaining, giving the Saints a 36-27 lead in front of a raucous New Orleans crowd. Brady is, of course, the greatest QB of all-time, but even he isn't immune to an ill-timed turnover.
Brady still turned in an impressive stat line on Sunday despite his ugly pick-six. He tallied 375 yards passing and four touchdowns against the Saints, marking his second 300-yard game in the last four weeks. As Brady rolls through a second season in Tampa, his NFL records continue to look more and more out of reach.
The Buccaneers fell to 6–2 in 2021 with Sunday's loss. They will have a bye in Week 9 before facing the Washington Football Team on Nov. 14.
