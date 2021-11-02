Report: Packers Releasing Jaylon Smith

Skip to main content
November 2, 2021
Packers Reportedly Releasing LB Jaylon Smith Ahead of Trade Deadline

Author:

The Packers released linebacker Jaylon Smith on Tuesday less than a month after he was signed by the team, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. 

Smith played in just two games, and 27 total snaps, with Green Bay and was a healthy scratch for last Thursday's win over the Cardinals.

Smith was signed on Oct. 7 shortly after his release from the Cowboys, who had guaranteed Smith's $7.2 million salary for this season. 

Smith, 26, was a second-round pick of the Cowboys in the 2016 NFL draft. He played in 68 games and started 56 for Dallas, recording 516 tackles, nine sacks, five fumble recoveries and two interceptions. He signed a six-year, $68 million contract extension with the team in 2019.

After sitting out the entirety of his rookie season, he did not miss a game from the start of 2017 until his release from the Cowboys.

