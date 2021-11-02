Jerry Jones Comments on Dak's Availability Sunday vs. Broncos

Skip to main content
November 2, 2021
Jerry Jones Comments on Dak Prescott's Availability Sunday vs. Broncos

Author:

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said he believes starting quarterback Dak Prescott will be available to face the Broncos this Sunday. 

Jones told 105.3 The Fan that Prescott has had plenty of time to recover from a calf injury after missing the win over the Vikings thanks in part to the bye week. 

“We have every reason to think that he’s on go, and he should be ready to go,” Jones said. “This will give him quite the layoff, including the bye week that we had. So we have every reason to think he’ll be on the field for us this week.”

In Prescott's absence, 27-year-old backup Cooper Rush excelled in his first NFL start, throwing for 325 yards with two touchdown passes and an interception on 24-for-40 passing in a 20–16 win over the Vikings on Sunday Night Football.

In his return from last year's season-ending ankle injury, Prescott has recorded 1,813 passing yards and 16 touchdowns and has the highest completion percentage (73.1%) in the NFL among quarterbacks with at least 100 passing attempts this season.

With the NFL trade deadline on Tuesday, Jones also said on the radio program that he doesn't expect to make any significant moves. 

“The things that I've seen that were really outstanding and made the best sense, was when the phone rings and they come to you," Jones said. "That's all the difference in the world. You pay a huge price, a premium when you (call another team). I don’t look for us to be doing anything today."

