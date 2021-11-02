Joe Judge Says Headsets to Blame for Timeout Issues vs. Chiefs

Skip to main content
Joe Judge Is Blaming Headsets 'Going Out' for Timeout Issues vs. Chiefs

Author:

The Giants were forced to use two of their three first-half timeouts on Monday Night Football against the Chiefs before the 10-minute mark of the second quarter, calling both while on defense.

The reason for such timeout mismanagement: "The headsets were going out," coach Joe Judge said, per NJ.com.

“This has been happening in every game so far. We deal with the league and they keep telling us about different software updates or whatever it is.”

Judge added that he's had the issue, "at every single stadium this year, home and away."

Per NJ.com, the team tried to use equipment from the past season, but the NFL denied the team's request.

New York's 20—17 loss was not solely a result of technological issues. Instead, Judge said, "We gotta do other things on our own to make sure we have success."

Quarterback Daniel Jones finished the loss with 222 passing yards, two touchdowns and one interception. He was also sacked three times. 

New York led 17—14 after a touchdown just seconds into the fourth quarter, but surrendered two field goals to Kansas City in the final frame, including the eventual game-winner with 1:09 to play in the game.

With the loss, the Giants dropped to 2—6 on the season.

