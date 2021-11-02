Skip to main content
November 2, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Manning Brothers Marvel at Patrick Mahomes Sidearm Pass on 'Monday Night Football'

Author:

Peyton and Eli Manning both sport sterling NFL resumes after dominating much of the 2000s, but even they were impressed by Patrick Mahomes's brilliance on Monday night. 

Mahomes flicked a sidearm pass in the second quarter against the Giants, a toss that landed firmly in the arms of wide reciever Tyreek Hill. The dropped arm angle earned plenty of plaudits from the Manning brothers, who compared Mahomes to a relatively-anonymous MLB pitcher.

Mahomes's immense skill caught the eyes of the Manning brothers on Monday night, though it didn't result in many points before halftime against New York. Mahomes completed just 14 of 27 first-half passes, throwing for 117 yards, one touchdown and one interception. Perhaps a quick trip to the locker room will allow Mahomes to light up the scoreboard in the second half.

SI Recommends

The Chiefs entered Monday night looking to avoid a two-game losing streak after a loss to the Titans. Kansas City is 3–4 in 2021, with wins over Cleveland, Philadelphia and Washington. 

More NFL Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

patrick-mahomes-chiefs
NFL

Manning Brothers Marvel at Mahomes Sidearm Pass on 'MNF'

Patrick Mahomes impressed a pair of former Super Bowl MVPs on Monday night.

Zack Is Unemployed
MLB

Report: Mets Dismiss GM Zack Scott After DUI Arrest

Zack Scott will no longer work for the Mets after failing a field sobriety test and refusing a breathalyzer in August.

Nicholas Singleton
Play
College Football

Oklahoma, Penn State Football Lead the Way With Running Back Recruiting Hauls

The future of the running back position is likely to be realized sooner than later in Norman, Happy Valley and beyond

kyle busch (1)
NASCAR

Kyle Busch to Take Sensitivity Training After Using R-Word

Following Sunday's Cup race at Martinsville Speedway, Busch used the derogatory word meant to describe people with intellectual disabilities in an on-camera interview.

1-1-1-kiffin-dash-fourth-down
Play
College Football

Forde-Yard Dash: To Go For Fourth Down—Or To Not?

What coaches are going for it? Attempts are rising, and the Dash breaks down the YOLO spirit permeating college football.

taysom-hill-saints-quarterback
NFL

Source: Saints Could Use Hill, Siemian As QB Platoon

Sean Payton could get creative at quarterback in Jameis Winston's absence.

aaron rodgers (1)
NFL

Aaron Rodgers To Take Some of His Salary in Bitcoin

The Green Bay Packers quarterback will be taking some pay in cryptocurrency, with a special gift for his fans as well.

Russell Wilson with the Seahawks.
NFL

Russell Wilson Appears to Have Pin Removed From Finger

The Seattle Seahawks quarterback posted a photo of the pin out of his finger.