Manning Brothers Marvel at Mahomes Sidearm Pass on 'MNF'

Peyton and Eli Manning both sport sterling NFL resumes after dominating much of the 2000s, but even they were impressed by Patrick Mahomes's brilliance on Monday night.

Mahomes flicked a sidearm pass in the second quarter against the Giants, a toss that landed firmly in the arms of wide reciever Tyreek Hill. The dropped arm angle earned plenty of plaudits from the Manning brothers, who compared Mahomes to a relatively-anonymous MLB pitcher.

Mahomes's immense skill caught the eyes of the Manning brothers on Monday night, though it didn't result in many points before halftime against New York. Mahomes completed just 14 of 27 first-half passes, throwing for 117 yards, one touchdown and one interception. Perhaps a quick trip to the locker room will allow Mahomes to light up the scoreboard in the second half.

The Chiefs entered Monday night looking to avoid a two-game losing streak after a loss to the Titans. Kansas City is 3–4 in 2021, with wins over Cleveland, Philadelphia and Washington.

