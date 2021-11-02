Skip to main content
November 2, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Noah Fant Details Von Miller's Rift With Teammates Before Trade to Rams

Author:

Von Miller was dealt to the Rams on Monday after a likely Hall-of-Fame career with the Broncos, but there may have been some hard feelings before Miller's departure from Denver.

Broncos tight end Noah Fant detailed a rift between Miller and some Broncos teammates in recent days in an interview with 104.3 The Fan in Denver. Fant said Miller and teammates were engaged in a dispute regarding a Halloween party, one Miller wanted to cancel after initially collecting money from various players.

"We had dropped a couple of games and [Miller] contacted everyone in the group chat saying 'I'm thinking about canceling the party," Fant said. "Guys still wanted to have it, and it went south from there."

SI Recommends

Fant said the party was thrown, though he did not attend. He added "it is kind of sad to hear," that the issue was revealed in the media. 

Regardless of any party-based sour grapes, Miller doesn't have to worry about his legacy in Denver. He was the MVP of Super Bowl 50, and his 110.5 sacks are the most in Broncos history. 

More NFL Coverage:

Week 8 Takeaways: Wide-Open AFC and the Mike White Show
Winners and Losers of the Von Miller Trade
Derrick Henry Injury Will Test the Running Back Hypothesis
MAQB: Rams Go All-In at a Few Key Positions
MMQB: Saints Beat Brady Again

YOU MAY LIKE

Christian Pulisic plays for Chelsea vs. Malmo in the Champions League
Soccer

Chelsea Edges Malmö in Pulisic's Return From Injury

Chelsea took a step toward the Champions League knockout stage on the day Christian Pulisic made his first appearance for the club since Aug. 14.

Von Miller
NFL

Noah Fant Details Von Miller's Rift With Teammates

Apparently a Halloween party was the center of the issue.

Oct 27, 2021; Houston, TX, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Max Fried throws a pitch against the Houston Astros during the first inning in game two of the 2021 World Series at Minute Maid Park.
MLB

Inside Atlanta’s (Mostly Heartbreaking) Game 6 History

Henry Ruggs III of the Raiders.
NFL

Here's the LVMPD's Statement on the Henry Ruggs III Situation

Raiders receiver Henry Ruggs III was involved in a fatal car accident early Tuesday morning in Las Vegas.

Jim Ross at the AEW broadcast table with Excalibur and Tony Schiavone
Play
Wrestling

Jim Ross Intends to Keep Working During Cancer Treatment

The AEW commentator will need to undergo radiation treatment but doesn't expect to miss “Dynamite.”

nfl-trade-deadline-grades-von-miller-zach-ertz-melvin-ingram
Play
NFL

NFL Trade Deadline Grades: Melvin Ingram, Von Miller, More

It's been a quiet final day, but we have report cards going back a few weeks for all the deals we've seen this season.

Former USC coach Clay Helton before a game
College Football

Source: Former USC Coach Clay Helton Taking Georgia Southern Job

This seems out of nowhere.

philip-rivers-colts
NFL

Report: Philip Rivers Will Consider Ending Retirement if Saints Call

Philip Rivers isn't ruling out a return to the NFL just yet.