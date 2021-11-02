Skip to main content
November 2, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Odell Beckham's Father Posts 11-Minute Video of His Son Getting Open

Author:

Early Tuesday, Odell Beckham Jr.'s father shared an 11-minute video to Instagram of his son not being thrown the ball by Browns quarterbacks, primarily including Baker Mayfield.

The video was a screen recording of a YouTube video that goes week by week showing the Browns receiver being left open during a route. 

“Generally Behind Da Scene, BUT NOT TODAY," Beckham Sr. wrote on Instagram. 

The post includes the hashtags "#imafatherbeforeanything", "#ihurt4him", and "#disrespectful". 

SI Recommends

It was curious timing given that Tuesday is the NFL's trade deadline with the three-time Pro Bowler at the center of trade rumors. However, ESPN's Diana Russini reported the Browns have no plans to trade wide receiver Beckham Jr on Tuesday. 

On Sunday in a 15-10 loss to the Steelers, Beckham Jr. recorded one catch for six yards. Beckham Jr., who turns 29 on Friday, has recorded 17 receptions for 232 yards but has yet to score a touchdown this season.

The Browns are 4-4 to start the season and sit in last place in the AFC North. 

More NFL Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Odell Beckham Jr. against the Cardinals
NFL

Odell Beckham's Father Posts Video of Son Getting Open

Odell Beckham Sr. posted an 11-minute video on Instagram of missed opportunities for Browns quarterbacks where his son was open on a route.

Gregg-Berhalter-USMNT-December-Camp
Soccer

USMNT Adds Camp, Friendly vs. Bosnia-Herzegovina

The December camp will take place outside of the FIFA calendar and feature mostly domestic-based talent, but it won't replace the traditional January camp.

joe-judge
Play
Extra Mustard

Can We Finally Retire This Awful Media Cliché?

Stop getting fooled by coaches who 'win a press conference'

Odell Beckham Jr
NFL

Browns Reportedly Have No Plans to Trade Odell Beckham Jr.

The Browns will not be trading their wide receiver at the trade deadline.

Election Day "I Voted" stickers
College Football

Many Granted Election Day Waivers Despite NCAA Legislation

Some feel the process is unfair, creating an uneven playing field across the college sports landscape on Tuesday.

Jerry Jones and Dak Prescott
NFL

Jerry Jones Comments on Dak's Availability Sunday vs. Broncos

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott missed the win over the Vikings on Sunday with a calf injury.

College basketballs sit at the SEC tournament
College Basketball

SI's Top 10 Men's College Basketball Teams For 2021–22

They also ranked every other team in the nation.

Ex-FIFA officials Sepp Blatter and Michel Platini
Soccer

Ex-FIFA Officials Blatter, Platini Indicted on Fraud Charges

The charges from Swiss prosecutors come after a six-year investigation into a controversial $2 million payment.